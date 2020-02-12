🔥Eric Trump calls Brad Pitt and Oscar attendees 'smug elitists'🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

President Donald Trump son’s Eric has revealed he’s not a big fan of the Oscars, sharing a shot of Brad Pitt in an article about the ceremony while calling attendees “smug elitists” and claiming the show had lost its “elegance” in the wake of poor ratings.

Trump posted a Fox Business article to Instagram yesterday, which showed Pitt during his acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor.

The picture was subtitled “Oscars ratings fall 25% to all-time low”, prompting Trump to speculate on why this might be the case.

He said in his caption it was: “Probably because Americans don’t like to be preached to by smug elitists. The elegance has been lost and America has tuned these people out of their homes…”

In recent years, the Oscars have become increasingly political as celebrities have used their platforms to draw attention to everything from climate change to the state of the presidential administration.

Pitt in particular cracked a joke referencing the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, after the US Senate voted to block subpoenas for documents and witnesses from testifying at the trial.

This included Trump’s former national security advisor John Bolton, who had offered to testify if he was subpoenaed and is writing a book about his time at the Trump administration.

According to the New York Times, it supports allegations that Trump withheld military aid to pressure Ukraine to investigate unsubstantiated corruption claims against his political rival Joe Biden and son Hunter.

(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Referencing the vote to block witnesses, Pitt started his speech, “They told me I only had 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week.

“I’m thinking maybe Quentin [Tarantino] does a movie about it and in the end the adults do the right thing.”

Other stars to give speeches on other political issues included Joaquin Phoenix, who called out cancel culture but also appealed for people to join the “fight against injustice”, as Taika Waititi shouted out “all the indigenous kids of the world who want to do art and dance and write stories.”