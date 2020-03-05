🔥Eric Dier confronts Tottenham fan after FA Cup exit vs Norwich LIVE: Latest news and Jose Mourinho reaction🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s FA Cup match coverage of Tottenham vs Norwich City LIVE.

Jose Mourinho made winning the FA Cup a priority for Spurs this season, but Spurs were sent crashing out as Norwich won a penalty shootout 3-2 following a 1-1 draw after extra-time.

After the game, Eric Dier entered the stands and appeared to confront a Spurs fan before being escorted away.

Match highlights

Eric Dier confronts Tottenham fan in stands

Norwich beat Tottenham on penalties!

Full-time in extra-time: The match goes to a penalty shootout!

GOAL! Vertonghen heads home Lo Celso’s free kick

CHANCE! Norwich amping up the pressure

GOAL! Drmic levels it up!​

Live Updates

2020-03-04T22: 57: 37.126Z

Jose Mourinho has just told reporters that Dier’s brother was being abused by a fan, which prompted his intervention. We’ll keep bringing you details as we get them.

2020-03-04T22: 54: 48.313Z

Tottenham defender Eric Dier climbed into the stands and appeared to confront a fan in a remarkable incident following Wednesday night’s FA Cup tie with Norwich.Videos on social media show the England man being escorted away after clambering into the West Stand as the stadium emptied following Spurs’ penalty shoot-out loss to the Premier League strugglers.The videos see both fans and a steward in hi-viz attempting to calm the 26-year-old.Jose Mourinho’s side were beaten 3-2 on spot-kicks after the game had finished 1-1 in normal time.Dier had taken Spurs’ first penalty in the shootout and scored, but Norwich ‘keeper Tim Krul proved the hero, saving two penalties to send his side through.

2020-03-04T22: 46: 54.423Z

We’ll have more on this as we get it, but videos are emerging on social media which appear to show Eric Dier entering the stands after full-time and ending up in a confrontation with a fan.

2020-03-04T22: 34: 17.650Z

What a result for Norwich. They might be bang up against it in the Premier League, but they are alive and kicking in the FA Cup.

FULL TIME

2020-03-04T22: 26: 56.700Z

Penalty shootout – Game finished 1-1 a.e.t.Tottenham 2-3 NorwichSAVE! | A stuttering run-up from Fernandes, and Krul saves! Norwich are through!*denotes team to take next.

2020-03-04T22: 26: 04.236Z

Penalty shootout – Game finished 1-1 a.e.t.Tottenham2-3 NorwichGOAL! | Outrageously good from Cantwell, jogs up and whips into the top corner. Match point…*denotes team to take next.

2020-03-04T22: 25: 20.273Z

Penalty shootout – Game finished 1-1 a.e.t.Tottenham 2-2 Norwich*SAVE! | Oh no! Troy Parrott is denied by Tim Krul! A gutting moment for the youngster…*denotes team to take next.

2020-03-04T22: 24: 36.070Z

Penalty shootout – Game finished 1-1 a.e.t.Tottenham2-2 NorwichGOAL! | Stiepermann finds the bottom corner.*denotes team to take next.

2020-03-04T22: 23: 58.600Z

Penalty shootout – Game finished 1-1 a.e.t.Tottenham 2-1 Norwich*GOAL! | A little slip but Lo Celso sends Krul the wrong way.*denotes team to take next.

2020-03-04T22: 23: 17.583Z

Penalty shootout – Game finished 1-1 a.e.t.Tottenham1-1 NorwichGOAL! | What a pen this is. Crashed into the top corner by Idah.*denotes team to take next.

2020-03-04T22: 22: 30.306Z

Penalty shootout – Game finished 1-1 a.e.t.Tottenham 1-0 Norwich*MISSED! | Awful from Lamela! He skies, clipping the top of the bar.*denotes team to take next.

2020-03-04T22: 21: 49.113Z

Penalty shootout – Game finished 1-1 a.e.t.Tottenham1-0 NorwichSAVE! | Brilliant stop from Vorm! Dives to his left to keep out McLean!*denotes team to take next.

2020-03-04T22: 21: 14.350Z

Penalty shootout – Game finished 1-1 a.e.t.Tottenham 1-0 Norwich*GOAL! | Tim Krul guesses right but Dier lashes home!*denotes team to take next.

2020-03-04T22: 20: 08.670Z

Tottenham will take first and it’ll be Eric Dier, England’s World Cup hero of 2018.

2020-03-04T22: 17: 50.050Z

Tim Krul has proven himself in this scenario before of course. Michel Vorm has not had a good night…

FULL TIME

2020-03-04T22: 14: 37.683Z

FULL-TIME | Tottenham 1-1 Norwich | To penalties it is…

2020-03-04T22: 12: 06.690Z

28 mins: Big chance! Lo Celso does really well backheeling into the path of Fernandes, but he lashes wildly over.

2020-03-04T22: 09: 37.736Z

25 mins: Frantic stuff in the Norwich box as the ball ricochets off McLean and threatens to set up a white shirt but Krul is out sharply to gather.

2020-03-04T22: 03: 51.470Z

19 mins: Good save! Lo Celso is picked out in the channel by Lamela and fires on the turn but Krul is equal to it at his near post.

2020-03-04T22: 01: 52.153Z

17 mins: Lewis swings in towards the substitute, Idah, but it’s always a little too high for him and he can only help it on its way over the bar. Completely unmarked, mind.

Team news and starting lineups

Tottenham XI: Vorm, Aurier, Dier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Winks, Skipp, Lo Celso, Dele, Bergwijn, Lucas

Subs: Gazzaniga, Alderweireld, Tanganga, Ndombele, Gedson, Lamela, Parrott

Norwich XI: Krul, Aarons, Godfrey, Hanley, Lewis, Vrancic, Trybull, Buendia, Rupp, Cantwell, Drmic

Subs: McGovern, Tettey, McLean, Stiepermann, Duda, Idah, Pukki

