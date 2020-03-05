🔥Eric Dier climbs into Tottenham to confront fan about brother after FA Cup exit to Norwich – LIVE!🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s FA Cup match coverage of Tottenham vs Norwich City LIVE.

Jose Mourinho made winning the FA Cup a priority for Spurs this season, but Spurs were sent crashing out as Norwich won a penalty shootout 3-2 following a 1-1 draw after extra-time.

After the game, Eric Dier entered the stands and appeared to confront a Spurs fan before being escorted away.

Match highlights

Eric Dier confronts Tottenham fan in stands

Norwich beat Tottenham on penalties!

Full-time in extra-time: The match goes to a penalty shootout!

GOAL! Vertonghen heads home Lo Celso’s free kick

CHANCE! Norwich amping up the pressure

GOAL! Drmic levels it up!​

2020-03-04T23: 28: 08.543Z

More from Mourinho

Photo: Getty Images”I don’t think that is the most important thing of the game, in fact it does not belong to the game. I think the game was so fantastic I think. It was a real representation of what the FA Cup is and has to be that I would prefer to speak about the game. But I cannot run away from your question. “I think Eric Dier did something that we professionals cannot do but in these circumstances every one of us would do. Because when somebody insults you and your family is there and you get involved with the person that is insulting you, in this case a younger brother, I think Eric did what we professional we cannot do. But I repeat, probably everyone of us would do. I repeat, we professionals we cannot do, but I repeat I am with the player and I understand the player. “The people that are in these privileged positions by the tunnel. Of course some are Tottenham fans but I think a lot of corporate, a lot of invitation, a lot of people with special status and probably it’s the place of the stadium where I sometimes have doubts over if they are the real Tottenham fans because these are the ones who support the boys until the last. “This person insulted Eric, this family was there. The young brother was not happy with the situation and then Eric, I repeat did what we professionals cannot do, but did something that probably we would do. “If the club does that (give disciplinary action) I will not agree, but he did wrong.”

2020-03-04T23: 13: 51.480Z

What a remarkably turbulent season it has been already at Tottenham. That Amazon documentary is going to be some viewing…

2020-03-04T23: 06: 38.290Z

Mourinho has also just suggested that if the club were to internally discipline Dier, he would disagree with the action. You’d have to think there will be external action, too.

2020-03-04T23: 04: 39.180Z

From that quote it sounds as if it was Dier himself who was being abused, which his brother took exception to. And from there Dier waded in to support his brother. Not a lot of clarity at the moment.

2020-03-04T22: 59: 30.420Z

Here is more from Jose Mourinho…”I think Eric did what we as professionals cannot do but when someone insults you and your family is involved, especially your younger brother.”This person insulted Eric, the younger brother was not happy with the situation and Eric was not happy. But we as professionals cannot do what he did.”

2020-03-04T22: 57: 37.126Z

Jose Mourinho has just told reporters that Dier’s brother was being abused by a fan, which prompted his intervention. We’ll keep bringing you details as we get them.

2020-03-04T22: 54: 48.313Z

Tottenham defender Eric Dier climbed into the stands and appeared to confront a fan in a remarkable incident following Wednesday night’s FA Cup tie with Norwich.Videos on social media show the England man being escorted away after clambering into the West Stand as the stadium emptied following Spurs’ penalty shoot-out loss to the Premier League strugglers.The videos see both fans and a steward in hi-viz attempting to calm the 26-year-old.Jose Mourinho’s side were beaten 3-2 on spot-kicks after the game had finished 1-1 in normal time.Dier had taken Spurs’ first penalty in the shootout and scored, but Norwich ‘keeper Tim Krul proved the hero, saving two penalties to send his side through.

2020-03-04T22: 46: 54.423Z

We’ll have more on this as we get it, but videos are emerging on social media which appear to show Eric Dier entering the stands after full-time and ending up in a confrontation with a fan.

2020-03-04T22: 34: 17.650Z

What a result for Norwich. They might be bang up against it in the Premier League, but they are alive and kicking in the FA Cup.

FULL TIME

2020-03-04T22: 26: 56.700Z

Penalty shootout – Game finished 1-1 a.e.t.Tottenham 2-3 NorwichSAVE! | A stuttering run-up from Fernandes, and Krul saves! Norwich are through!*denotes team to take next.

2020-03-04T22: 26: 04.236Z

Penalty shootout – Game finished 1-1 a.e.t.Tottenham2-3 NorwichGOAL! | Outrageously good from Cantwell, jogs up and whips into the top corner. Match point…*denotes team to take next.

2020-03-04T22: 25: 20.273Z

Penalty shootout – Game finished 1-1 a.e.t.Tottenham 2-2 Norwich*SAVE! | Oh no! Troy Parrott is denied by Tim Krul! A gutting moment for the youngster…*denotes team to take next.

2020-03-04T22: 24: 36.070Z

Penalty shootout – Game finished 1-1 a.e.t.Tottenham2-2 NorwichGOAL! | Stiepermann finds the bottom corner.*denotes team to take next.

2020-03-04T22: 23: 58.600Z

Penalty shootout – Game finished 1-1 a.e.t.Tottenham 2-1 Norwich*GOAL! | A little slip but Lo Celso sends Krul the wrong way.*denotes team to take next.

2020-03-04T22: 23: 17.583Z

Penalty shootout – Game finished 1-1 a.e.t.Tottenham1-1 NorwichGOAL! | What a pen this is. Crashed into the top corner by Idah.*denotes team to take next.

2020-03-04T22: 22: 30.306Z

Penalty shootout – Game finished 1-1 a.e.t.Tottenham 1-0 Norwich*MISSED! | Awful from Lamela! He skies, clipping the top of the bar.*denotes team to take next.

2020-03-04T22: 21: 49.113Z

Penalty shootout – Game finished 1-1 a.e.t.Tottenham1-0 NorwichSAVE! | Brilliant stop from Vorm! Dives to his left to keep out McLean!*denotes team to take next.

2020-03-04T22: 21: 14.350Z

Penalty shootout – Game finished 1-1 a.e.t.Tottenham 1-0 Norwich*GOAL! | Tim Krul guesses right but Dier lashes home!*denotes team to take next.

2020-03-04T22: 20: 08.670Z

Tottenham will take first and it’ll be Eric Dier, England’s World Cup hero of 2018.

2020-03-04T22: 17: 50.050Z

Tim Krul has proven himself in this scenario before of course. Michel Vorm has not had a good night…

Team news and starting lineups

Tottenham XI: Vorm, Aurier, Dier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Winks, Skipp, Lo Celso, Dele, Bergwijn, Lucas

Subs: Gazzaniga, Alderweireld, Tanganga, Ndombele, Gedson, Lamela, Parrott

Norwich XI: Krul, Aarons, Godfrey, Hanley, Lewis, Vrancic, Trybull, Buendia, Rupp, Cantwell, Drmic

Subs: McGovern, Tettey, McLean, Stiepermann, Duda, Idah, Pukki

