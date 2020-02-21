🔥Epic Pies: City pie shop launches Full English breakfast in a tart🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Traditionalists, eat your tart out – one City pie shop is paying homage to our national love for both big breakfasts and proper pie crusts by adding a “Full English tart” to its menu.

St Paul’s bakery Epic Pies is now offering the British classics mash-up as part of its new breakfast menu. The admittedly rather epic pie sees two sausages, two slices of bacon, sauteed mushrooms, baked beans, cherry tomatoes and a fried egg served inside a massive puff pastry tart base.

The dish is priced at a reasonable £7.95, but diners can also add a hash brown or a slice of black pudding for an extra £1. Alternatively, the less adventurous can switch out the pastry case for toast, we’re not sure why you’d do that.

The contemporary pie shop, which opened in 2015, styles itself as a “very British patisserie”, serving a selection of pies with mash and liquor. Traditional dishes get a European twist or 2020-style upgrade, as pork pies are served with a pork crackling crumb, and a beef pasty is made with puff pastry instead of shortcrust.

Its new breakfast menu also includes drop scones with nutella and bananas, as well as a bacon and egg brioche, and a tomato and avocado croissant.

Epic Pies are the only London restaurant to have created a fry up fusion. West Hampstead cocktail bar Bobby Fitzpatrick used to serve a Full English pizza, while Greggs once teased on social media the possibility of making a Full English pasty bake.

The Full English Tart is now available at Epic Pies, 53-55 Carter Lane, EC4V 5AE, epicpies.co.uk

