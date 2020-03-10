🔥Entries are now open for Shed of the Year 2020🔥

Humble outhouse no more, the garden shed has long outgrown its role as the shabby, spider-filled tool store that sees most action as a place to escape family tensions over Christmas.

Celebrated by the annual Shed of the Year competition, now in its 14th year, the garden outbuilding fulfils many different roles these days, from man cave or she cave, to garden bar, or games room for entertaining guests.

The rise in working from home has also caused a surge in garden offices and the trend could gain even greater momentum if the coronavirus escalates as expected. Perhaps next year’s contest could have an award for best self-isolation pod.

Back to this year, and the contest is now open for shed enthusiasts to enter their own garden retreat under one of seven categories.

Last year’s new category was Nature’s Haven, showcasing the growing trend for rewilding – letting the garden go unmanicured and creating or adapting existing outbuildings to fit into their setting.

The 2019 overall winner, Bux End, was chosen from this category.

This Middle-earth inspired sunken Hobbit hole with grass roof, birds’ nests and beehives, was built by Chris Hield in his Peak District garden. It took the Shed of the Year crown and Chris is on this year’s judging panel.

Bux End: the winning shed in 2019 (Matthew Pover)

“Since the competition started 14 years ago, we’ve seen some brilliantly creative uses of sheds across the UK,” said the competition’s founder and head judge, Andrew Wilcox.

“There has been a definite shift towards a more natural approach to the great outdoors but we are still loving seeing the amazing ways people use their sheds – from the complete out of the ordinary to the almost absurd.”

Other categories include Unexpected; Cabin/summerhouse; Workshop/studio; Pub and entertainment; Budget and Unique.

Shortlisted sheds last year included a tropical-style tiki bar, a live-in lorry and a Shakespeare-inspired writer’s retreat.

To enter the competition, send at least two photos of your shed, with an explanation behind the design and why it stands out, to readersheds.co.uk​