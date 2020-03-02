🔥Entrepreneurs: The VU.CITY team looking to shed some light on the matter of city planning🔥

Gordon Ingram reckons there are three words that can bring the real-estate industry to tears. The chairman of property tech start-up Vu.City is referring to “rights of light”.

The father-of-four is talking about the rights, which essentially offer building owners or tenants a reasonable level of natural light from the sky to rooms. It can be a challenge for some firms that want to develop new buildings, with careful consideration needed to make sure light is not obstructed.

Ingram, 56, has a specialist rights-of-light advisory business, Gordon Ingram Associates. In 2015 he set up Vu.City, with property technology and planning experts Wagstaffs, aiming to help those involved in building make clearer decisions.

Vu.City specialises in creating accurate and interactive 3D digital models of cities, including the whole of London, using photogrammetry and tech. For example, one model shows every building, road, tree and park in the capital.

Architects, property developers and councils can use the software to help with planning proposals, with the system allowing users to insert their own models of proposed schemes, from which they can visualise and assess what a new building might look like. Customers can also see how development heights could impact the rights of light neighbours have.

In addition there is scope for users to see what future schemes will look like alongside other firms’ planned new projects.

Sitting in Vu.City’s Waterloo office alongside 52-year-old chief executive Jamie Holmes, Ingram says subscriptions typically cost from around £5000 a year per user. Businesses to have used the tech include developers Landsec and Quintain.

Holmes thinks there is scope to widen the customer base to outside the property market. He says: “We plan to talk to advertisers about how they could use our system to see how certain billboards would look in London, and insurers could look at the whole resilience of a city with regards to such things as flooding or wind analysis.”

The sophisticated tech couldn’t be more different to the planning tools businesses had access to when Ingram started his career in the mid-Eighties.

Ingram, who grew up in Buckinghamshire, jokes it was inevitable he would become a chartered surveyor. His dad and grandfather had that job.

He got his rights of light training at a London firm called Michael Brooks. Ingram recalls: “There was no digitising. You used a protractor, drawings and a calculator to try and work out where buildings could sit and how big they could be.”

But he was interested in tech and helped build software with IT experts to make the job easier. He set up on his own in 1993, launching GIA with a computer an older peer gave him, a £35,000 loan from Barclays, and his mum Janet as his PA. “We have evolved since then,” he laughs.

GIA, which is still majority owned by Ingram, had been building digital models to help clients.

It was approached in 2015 by Wagstaffs’ managing director Jason Hawthorne about creating a company that would make more in-depth and widescale models that people could interact with.

Shareholders in GIA and Wagstaffs invested to set up Vu.City, which also counts estate agency Savills as a minority shareholder. Hawthorne is chief digital officer and Holmes was appointed to lead the business in 2017.

Holmes, a father-of-three who lives in Wandsworth, didn’t have a conventional route into property. He grins when outlining his first jobs, including being a petrol pump attendant and washing dishes at a Maidenhead restaurant.

He went on to get a mechanical engineering degree and had a number of production manager roles at factories. He also spent 16 years at consulting and tech company Xoomworks.

Holmes says his time at Vu.City hasn’t been without its challenges: “There was time and money spent on having to re-engineer programmes when we realised the software wouldn’t work on certain clients’ computers. That was painful.”

But he thinks the pain was worth it. Vu.City has built up digital models of scores more places, including Bristol, Dublin and Sheffield, and there are plenty more customers to entice.

Things look bright for this start-up.

Vu.City

Founded: 2015 with 2017 launch

Staff: 52

Turnover: £1.5 million forecast for 2020

Business idol: Gordon — author and motivational speaker Simon Sinek. Jamie — “My dad Alan, a mechanical engineer. Throughout his career he treated everyone fairly and equally.”