🔥Entrepreneurs: The online architect built on strong foundations waiting for housing gloom to lift🔥

Alex Depledge stares out across her usually humming Brixton headquarters to see a handful employees scattered around the office.

In the last two weeks she’s seen the outlook for her online architecture business Resi darken. A relatively buoyant, post-election housing market has ground to a halt as buyers are unable to view properties and homeowners aren’t inclined to spend big on their property. “The bit that’s going to hurt us is consumer gloom and not wanting to make such a big decision,” says Depledge. “Some people will have their heart and mind set and they’ll go ahead to build and we’ll welcome them with open arms and other people will be a bit more reticent.”

Resi, which has 110 staff, is the UK’s largest residential architecture specialist. It aims to be a one-stop shop for those building or extending homes, offering 3D designs; acting as a planning agent; getting costs from builders and a broking service to fund the build. Originally called BuildPath, Resi also holds all the information about a project – from plans to quotes – for users online.

“The good bit for us is that we’re virtual,” says Depledge down the line as she digests the virus-induced chaos. “We don’t visit the home anyway, we do everything remotely.”

Resi is Depledge’s second business, after selling find-a-cleaner site Hassle.com in 2015, and notched up just under £3 million in turnover last year. It’s now nearing profitability.

It has been a bumpy ride for the Bradford-born entrepreneur which has taken in depression, burnout and hard graft, as well as marriage and motherhood, and began over a Chinese in Warrington. She and business partner Jules Coleman were working for consulting giant Accenture on a project for United Utilities in Warrington when, in glamorous circumstances (a 3am takeaway accompanied by wine), they vowed to work together if they hadn’t started their own businesses in five years’ time. “It was like when you say to your best boyfriend, let’s get married if we’re still single at 40,” says Depledge. Sure enough, Coleman later learned to code, quit her job at PwC and secured funding for a tech venture, persuading Depledge to join her in 2011. That business became Hassle. Originally a marketplace for services from dogwalking to hairdressing, the duo found the sprawling business difficult to manage. “It was impossible to execute so many thing well. We started to run out of money and I got depressed, stressed and was going to go back to a corporate job.” Instead, they switched to focus on helping people find cleaners, expanded into Europe and sold to a German rival in 2015 for £27.5 million.

“The problem was the sale felt premature. We had to do a year working after and I left after six months. I didn’t get out of bed for a week. I was a mess, my whole identity was wrapped up in that company.” Depledge, who boasts a broad Yorkshire accent and a healthy distain of the Silicon Roundabout tech scene, adds: “I also felt a tremendous amount of guilt about having this money, that I didn’t deserve it. I had to have a lot of therapy to work out I’d worked hard for it.”

A disastrous experience while extending her house in Streatham convinced Depledge to dive back into start-ups with Resi. She struggled to visualise what a project would look like from 2D plans, argued with contractors about what had been agreed and suffered endless delays. She found an industry with low productivity, dominated by small architecture firms. “We went into Resi thinking ‘how do we empower the consumer with more knowledge and education so we can make informed decisions?’”

Depledge has almost completed the jigsaw of services she wanted to provide with Resi, and is now exploring bringing the supply of building materials and interior design into its offer. She also sits on Sadiq Khan’s London Economic Action Partnership panel, which aims to stimulate growth and improve social mobility.

Depledge admits work could now slow. “Before corona, we were doing 200 projects a month – anything from a porch to 20 houses.” If and when the gloom lifts, this looks a business built on solid foundations.