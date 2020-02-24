🔥Entrepreneurs: Huel's Julian Hearn on the food for time-pressed Brits🔥

The food industry is full of people trying to convince you their product tastes delicious, regardless of what your taste buds might say. Julian Hearn isn’t one of them.

His product, Huel, is a so-called “complete meal”, powdered food designed on a spreadsheet, not in a kitchen, to meet the body’s energy and nutritional needs and replace breakfast or lunch for time-poor Brits.

Its flagship product, a powder mixed with water, contains flaxseed, oats, sunflower, coconut, peas, rice and a vitamin blend.

It’s a concept which has offended the sensibilities of some for taking the joy out of food, shunning taste and texture in favour of cold, efficient ingestion.

Hearn explains: “There’s a difference between functional food and entertainment food. It’s never going to compete with a Sunday roast or a Saturday night meal out. We have never said people should eat Huel for every meal but when it comes to competing with cereal or toast at breakfast or a sandwich at lunchtime, we think it goes head to head. In London, you have to go downstairs from your office and end up spending £10 a day on an average sandwich at lunchtime.”

Plenty appear to agree: sales are growing at around 50% each year, hitting £60 million last year and it should become profitable this year.

Huel sells direct online and has an army of ardent subscribers who typically receive two packages a month containing its powdered product, ready-to-drink bottles or snack bars. They are stocked in Sainsbury’s and more listings in the UK and overseas are on the cards. Some of them are vegan too, hitting the 2020 consumer sweet spot.

We meet a WeWork in Liverpool Street, one of several offices housing its 100 staff, including one near his home town of Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire and another in New York.

Hearn is trim and casual, hunched in a hoodie with “Hueligan” on it. From a working-class background — his dad was a saddler, his mum a waitress — he is comfortable and direct in his manner.

The Bournemouth university grad spent his early career in marketing and ecommerce for retail giants including furniture seller MFI, for which he launched its first website in 1998; Tesco, House of Fraser and Starbucks.

Sick of the commute from Aylesbury into London in his last job at price comparison site Dialaphone, he began a marketing business on the side. His first entrepreneurial venture was an affiliate marketing company hosting vouchers online, Mash Up Media. He formed the group, including PromotionalCodes.co.uk, in 2008 and sold to America’s Internet brands in 2011.

Hearn admits he “could have retired” at that point, aged 40, so thought carefully about his next venture, his first foray into the health industry. Fitness specialist Bodyhack aimed to trial different detailed diet plans to tailor them to customers. But the food requirements were so precise (Hearn reels off his diet at the time to the gram) that consumers found it too complex. “People said ‘I can’t stop at 11am to boil an egg when I’m in the office or on a building site or driving a taxi,” he says.

A pragmatic Hearn realised measuring had to be done for consumers, so teamed with nutrition specialist and co-founder James Collier to quickly devise Huel’s recipe.

It has been tweaked since as the business has grown to attract a wider audience by making it taste better. There’s fierce debate online about its benefits, but most appear to agree that eating Huel doesn’t taste great but satisfies the body’s appetite. A family member recently extolled its virtues to me with evangelical zeal. Hearn points out a brand with a similar customer base, Red Bull, took eight years to sell 85 million cans, while Huel has just hit 100 million meals sold. He’s even open to the idea of opening Huel stores, but there are no plans afoot. He’s due to speak at industry conference Retail Week Live next month.

He insists the rapid growth has been easy to handle, but admits he had a crisis nearly three years ago on realising the grit of being an entrepreneur — handling HR, legal, finances — was taking him away from his genuine passion, marketing. To solve this, he hired chief executive James McMaster which relieved the pressure, albeit sparking some disagreements over marketing.

“I was spreading myself so thin… I felt like I was doing a bad job and I was getting swamped. It’s definitely been the right decision. Me and James get on. We’ve obviously clashed a couple of times but you just gotta stick to your lane.”

Majority owner Hearn says he’s had “informal” approaches from large food brands and took a minority investment in 2018 from venture-capital firm Highland Europe, which valued Huel at £220 million, but there are no plans to sell.

Consumers may be split, but investors might well fancy the taste of Huel before long.

Huel

Founded: 2014

Turnover: £60 million (2019)

Staff: 100 globally

Business idol: Sir James Dyson — “He started a British company from scratch, disrupted a market and turned it into a multi-billion pound global leader.”