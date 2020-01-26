🔥”Entirely Internal”: Government Sources On Anti-CAA Resolution Drafts In EU🔥

New Delhi:

India is facing a major diplomatic backlash from the European Union parliament on the Citizenship Amendment Act and the clampdown on Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected visit to Brussels for the India-EU summit in March. As many as 625 of 751 members of the European Union parliament have moved six resolutions on both the issues, the greatest concern arising over the likelihood of the controversial citizenship law creating the “largest statelessness crisis in the world” and causing “immense human suffering”.

The central government reacted by saying that the CAA – as the citizenship law is widely referred to – is a matter that’s “entirely internal to India” and has been adopted by “due process and thorough democratic means” after a public debate in both houses of parliament.