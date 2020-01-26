🔥Entertainment world pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, who has died in a helicopter crash🔥

The entertainment world, including Drake, Bruno Mars, Reese Witherspoon, Travis Barker, Flea and Gene Simmons, have paid tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died today in an helicopter crash.

Bryant was traveling in his private helicopter this morning (January 26) when it went down and a fire broke out, according to reports from TMZ. Emergency personnel responded, but nobody on board survived. Five people are confirmed dead. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

“The angels got a great one today” Angel Haze tweeted, while Gene Simmons called Bryant a “legend” and The 1975 frontman Matty Healy described reports of the iconic player as “incredibly tragic news”. Read more tributes to Bryant below.

RIP KOBE 😞 — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) January 26, 2020

Kobe — Flea (@flea333) January 26, 2020

Today we lost a Legend. My condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/0LEX4xbVoL — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 26, 2020

What incredibly tragic news — 🥾🌍 (@Truman_Black) January 26, 2020

Holy shit. Kobe is fucking gone. My brain cant even compute. The angels got a great one today. Wow — girl with the gun (@AngelHaze) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe Bryant. Damn. 💔 — ALISON WONDERLAND (@awonderland) January 26, 2020

Kobe was a real life super hero on that court & I’m sure he was one to his family. Sending love and prayers to them. This is heartbreaking. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 26, 2020