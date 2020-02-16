🔥‘Enshrined forever in Blue Jays history’: Blue Jays great Fernandez dies at 57🔥

Former Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Tony Fernandez died on Saturday at age 57.

According to reports, Fernandez was dealing with kidney issues when he had a fatal stroke.

The Blue Jays released a statement honoring their former star.

“The Toronto Blue Jays are deeply saddened by the passing of Tony Fernandez, one of our club’s most celebrated and respected players,” it reads.

“Enshrined forever in Blue Jays history on the Level of Excellence, Tony left an equally indelible mark in the hearts of a generation of Blue Jays fans during his 12 unforgettable seasons with the team. His impact on the baseball community in Toronto and across Canada is immeasurable. Our deepest condolences are with the Fernandez family during this time.”

Fernandez spent 14 seasons with the Blue Jays and is their all-time leader in hits (1,583), games (1,450) and triples (72).

Though Fernandez had stints with six other teams, he played for the Blue Jays at four different points during his career and enjoyed four of his five All-Star seasons there. He also helped the team win its second straight World Series in 1993.

He finished his career in 2001 with 2,276 hits, 1,057 runs and a lifetime WAR of 45.3.