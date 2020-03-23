🔥Ensemble: London Games Festival's new exhibition showcasing BAME creatives🔥

As London Games Festival officially gets underway, there’s an important event to put at the top of your ‘to visit’ list: Ensemble.

New this year, the exhibition showcases eight creatives in the UK gaming industry that come from Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) backgrounds.

The exhibition highlights the contributions the different creatives make to the games industry, as well as showcasing why diversity is important in gaming.

“Representation absolutely matters,” says curator Sharna Jackson, who has held roles at Tate, Design Museum and The Broad in LA.

“The more voices you have in a room, the richer the story worlds and the experiences created will be. That’s why Ensemble is important.”

Here are the Ensemble creatives you need to know

Des Gayle, project manager, Altered Gene

Des Gayle (Josh Fray)

Des Gayle co-runs London-based indie studio Altered Gene, which is behind the hit mobile game Hyperstellar SV. He started working in games as a tester for Lego, before moving to Microsoft to help launch the original Xbox.

“One of the biggest jobs we have now is showing the next generation that it’s possible for them to belong,” says Gayle.” I’m a STEM ambassador and a video games ambassador, and we go into schools to give talks at careers days. It’s our job to tell kids they can make games; that it’s an option for them.”

Jodie Azhar, technical artist, Creative Assembly

Jodie Azhar (Josh Fray)

Jodie Azhar works for one of the largest UK gaming studios at Creative Assembly, working on games like Total War for which she won a Breakthrough Brit at the Baftas in 2016. Being a technical artist, she combines animating skills with programming skills, to make a game’s design look amazing.

“My favourite aspect of gaming is the creativity and the way we can apply technology to tell stories and hear interesting experiences,” says Azhar. “It’s rewarding knowing millions of people play our games and it gives them hours of enjoyment.”

Meg Jayanth, Freelance writer

Meg Jayanth (Josh Fray)

“I’ve always been interested in new forms of storytelling and the possibilities,” says Meg Jayanth. Being a freelance writer means she gets to write gaming narratives and design, as well plot out where the game is going to go. She’s worked on titles such as Horizon: Zero Dawn and the upcoming Boyfriend Dungeon.

As well, she writes about how to improving diversity in gaming. Her advice? “Don’t try and be like anybody else. Your advantage is that your particular perspective is what’s missing and it’s what makes you unique.”

Jade Leamcharaskul, Freelance games composer

Jade Leamcharaskul (Josh Fray)

After loving the scores in games such as Final Fantasy Nine, Jade Leamscharaskul put all her childhood music lessons to good use by studying music technology at university, before becoming a freelance games composer. Similar to a film score, she will create the music for a certain scene or level in a game.

“In the indie games scene we don’t just see games as games, we see them as thought-provoking or another way to experience something completely different. The game can’t happen unless you tell it to happen and it creates a strong emotional connection,” she says.

Moo Yu, programmer, Foam Sword

Moo Yu (Josh Fray)

Moo Yu cut his teeth on games such as Ratchet & Clank Tools of Destruction in the US before moving to the UK to work on Little Big Planet. He’s since launched his own studio, with friend Rex Crowle, and ran a Kickstarter campaign for its first game, Knights and Bikes.

“Knights and Bikes is one of the first times where I’ve been able to put my own ideas into a game. It’s really nice to get some recognition and be able to show that even programmers and people from engineering backgrounds have a creative side,” says Yu.

Wei Xing Yong, animator, Cubic Motion

Wei Xing Yong (Josh Fray)

Ever wondered who makes the faces in games look so real? It’s thanks to people like Wei Xing Yong, who specialises in facial animation, working at the Manchester-based studio Cubic Motion.

“I’ve always been interested in bringing any character to life and being able to tell your own stories. And I’ve always been interested in games, so the fact I can do this is quite cool,” he says.

When it comes to Ensemble, Yong says: “I’m very excited and honoured about this opportunity.”

Chella Ramanan, freelance journalist and writer

Chella Ramanan (Josh Fray)

As well as being a freelance journalist, Chella Ramanan also runs her own podcast, is the vice chair of BAME in games and is writing an indie game about a woman with dementia, named Before I Forget.

Ramanan believes that gaming can be used as a tool to break down barriers in the creative industry.

“Games can help by representing the world we live in. As gatekeepers of the stories we’re telling, the writers and developers we have now, can say what if the main character wasn’t a white guy? What if they were Brazilian or Jewish or a different heritage to mine? Just ask those questions,” she says.

Nadir Miheisi, developer, Funky Gorilla Games

Nadir Miheisi (Josh Fray)

After deciding a career in the Civil Service wasn’t for him, Nadir Miheisi cashed it all in to start his own independent studio, Funky Gorilla Games, working on virtual reality (VR) gaming for mobile and beyond.

“I tried VR in the early stages and even though it was pretty terrible at the time, I always thought it was quite amazing,” says Miheisi. “With the VR we have now, it can make gaming so much more immersive.”

See Ensemble at the HUB at London Games Festival, at Victoria House Basement, Bloomsbury on Monday 9 April

