🔥Ensemble 2.0: Diversity comes in many forms at London Games Festival's star exhibition🔥

Last year, London Games Festival put diversity in gaming front and centre with the inaugural Ensemble exhibition – a showcase of people in the industry who come from different Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) backgrounds.

The exhibition was a chance to highlight the different roles in gaming and also to inspire the next generation to explore a future in the industry. With gaming generating nearly £3 billion for the UK economy and directly employing over 20,000 people, ensuring diversity in this space is key.

“There were some fantastic flashy moments at last year’s Ensemble, like seeing everyone’s pictures up in Trafalgar Square. But it’s the fact the conversation is still happening, people are still talking about it,” curator Sharna Jackson tells the Standard.

Things are a little different this year, the photographic style of the exhibition has changed to a more a “Renaissance” style, and the exhibition has relocated to Somerset House. There’s a variation in job roles this year’s cohort too, including a streamer and a level designer. For Jackson, this is another way that Ensemble highlights diversity in gaming.

“[We wanted] to include job roles that were a twinkle in someone’s eye 10 years ago and now they’re valid jobs,” she explains. “We’re trying to push the spec and show the job roles within the sector are really varied, it’s not only designers.”

Meet the Ensemble class of 2019…

Anisa Sanusi – UI/UX designer

Anisa Sanusi (Joshua Fray)

Anisa Sanusi was always into drawing. After studying animation in Malaysia, she moved to the UK in 2009 before applying her skills to gaming. Her work covers the user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) sides of gaming. “UI is very much the visuals, whereas UX is the design mechanics underneath it all,” Sanusi explains. “What I do is translate what the designers intend so the players understand what’s happening.”

Sanusi was part of the steering group last year that helped select the first Ensemble cohort, and it’s important to her that the exhibition demonstrates the different people that work in games. “The more inclusive and diverse workforce we have, the more chances we’re going to make a better product because that’s a product that encapsulates more than one point of view and it will touch more hearts.”

Brenden Gibbons – Narrative designer

Brenden Gibbons (Joshua Fray)

As a narrative designer, Brenden Gibbons gets to shape the stories of the games you play. Currently based in Newcastle, in the past he has worked in Italy and China, on games such as The Last Day of June.

He saw the call for Ensemble on Twitter, but was hesitant at first to apply. “Sometimes when you’re outside it feels weird to see lists, like 30 Under 30 people and how do they get there? You need to put yourself out there and let people see value in your work.”

The important thing for being part of Ensemble, for Gibbons, is the opportunity to showcase the people behind games. “I would have loved to have seen someone like me and understand that [gaming] was an option. In general, media is about making something not just for escapism but something that can dream of a better future.”

Luciana Nascimento – 2D artist

Luciana Nascimento (Joshua Fray)

Hailing from Brazil, Luciana Nascimento has always loved playing games, despite in her own words, being really bad at playing them. “It’s art, which is also interactive, and has more functions than just being looked at,” she explains.

During her time working for London studio Chucklefish, she developed the art style for the new strategy game Wargroove. She says she enjoys creating concept art for games, researching the subjects and locations, and fitting the different elements together.

One aspect Nascimento really enjoys about being in the games industry is the camaraderie. “I’ve been really lucky to work with really nice people that make you feel like you’re in a family. Even if your workday is stressful, you can go out together and release the stress,” she says.

Malath Abbas, designer and director

Malath Abbas (Joshua Fray)

Originally from Iraq, Malath Abbas moved to Liverpool with his family in the late 90s. After graduating with an MA in animation, he re-located to Dundee to be a part of the city’s thriving games scene, eventually setting up the city’s first gaming collective, Biome Collective. “I can be a producer, and an artist and a designer, I can do it all and collaborate with people and our work is very varied,” explains Abbas.

During his time at Biome, Abbas has helped to represent Dundee at the London Design Biennial, serving on different boards, and has seen the city transform into a UNESCO City of Design.

Being a part of Ensemble is an opportunity for Abbas to highlight diversity in gaming. “Scotland isn’t very diverse. Games development is not very diverse. I think we need to do something about that and inspire more people to explore this field of work.”

Quang Nguyen – Programmer

Quang Nguyen (Joshua Fray)

Quang Nguyen came to the UK as a Vietnamese refugee in the 1970s, and his fascination for gaming began after seeing an Atari 2600 at a friend’s house. Inspired by the console, he taught himself how to code and began creating his own GameBoy Color games. These were spotted by a small studio, who offered him a role creating games there.

“As someone who used to code for the GameBoy, I have always loved the idea of portable gaming, being able to have access to a burst of joy at a moment’s notice. Now with the ubiquity of mobile devices, it is more accessible than ever.”

Nguyen now runs his own micro studio, Asobi.tech, and says it’s a privilege to be part of Ensemble. “I hope to be able to inspire people of all backgrounds, ethnically and financially, that they can have a career in video games.”

Ranjani Natarajan – Producer

Ranjani Natarajan (Joshua Fray)

In a past life, Ranjani Natarajan worked in finance in India, before moving to London to study management accounting. She began running with the Zombies Run! app, which encourages players to exercise as though they are living in a post-apocalyptic zombie-infested society. She loved the game so much, she ended up becoming the studio’s production intern and is still working there today.

Last year’s Ensemble was pivotal to her becoming more involved in the industry. “A lot of the faces you see at conferences and events aren’t what I can relate to, so learning about people like Des Gayle and Meg Jayanth was exactly what I needed,” explains Natarajan. “Being on Ensemble this year is both incredibly empowering and intimidating to me!”

Shay Thompson – Streamer

Shay Thompson (Joshua Fray)

Shay Thompson gets to play Xbox games all day and call it a job, because that’s what her work as a streamer means. From 9-5, she plays different games, like the recent Kingdom Halls 3, and people talk to her and ask her questions. “I’m finding that so many people from different walks of life tune in to my streams. People tell me I helped them pass a particular level and that’s really nice.”

Thompson is passionate about diversity in gaming, running Level Up Link Up, an initiative which brings together black gamers, so they can feel represented in the industry. “Having role models that look like you makes such a difference,” she says. “It makes you feel like [working in games] is an achievable goal and I want people to know they can have that.”

Zi Peters – Level designer

Zi Peters (Joshua Fray)

As a level designer, Zi Peters creates the core mechanics and systems in a game, setting the foundation for spaces and how play will feel. Now working for Sheffield-based studio Sumo Digital, Peters has worked for studios such as Codemasters and Frontier Developments, on titles including the Hitman series.

Peters says it feels really special to be included in this year’s Ensemble cohort, particularly as he recognised some of the faces, like Des Gayle, in last year’s show. He wants to help demonstrate the people who work behind the scenes on big titles. “A lot of games are made by really big teams and the only visibility players will get [of the creators] is the end credits, if they get to the end. I think it’s really important to give visibility and insight to those individuals and what they do,” he says.

Ensemble: The details

The Ensemble exhibition will be presented at the LGF HUB event at Somerset House on April 2 and 3

Viewing is free but registration is required – see www.games.london/ensemble2019

You can also catch some of the Ensemble cohort talking about careers in video games at a free talk on Monday, April 8, in Walthamstow. For more information and tickets, see www.games.london/gamescareers

The Evening Standard is the official media partner of the London Games Festival.