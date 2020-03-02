🔥ENO/Madam Butterfly review: Strongly cast revival is heavily adorned but still beautiful🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Every opera company needs its box-office bankers, shows guaranteed to fill the theatre. For English National Opera, Anthony Minghella’s 2005 production of Puccini’s Madam Butterfly continues to do its job: this is its seventh revival.

Some of Minghella’s stage images have a visionary beauty. Before the music begins, we see Butterfly being prepared for marriage, her fate prefigured in the swathes of red fabric behind her. Han Feng’s costume designs are bewitching and, if previously the use of puppetry hasn’t been wholly convincing, this time the first appearance of Butterfly’s son moves us in the way a flesh-and-blood child rarely does.

Yet Minghella adds a surfeit of Japonaiserie: paper birds, wings flapping, flowers stuck on kimonos. At times, the pictorialism overwhelms the storytelling, so that it’s easy to forget that the opera depicts the relationship between Butterfly, a Japanese teenager, and Pinkerton, the American sailor who marries her in an act that is one part infatuation, three parts sex tourism.

Fortunately, this revival is strongly cast. Roderick Williams is Sharpless, the US consul, a man who sees what’s going on, but has no idea what to do about it. As usual, his enunciation is a model of clarity. It’s less easy to follow the words sung by Dimitri Pittas as Pinkerton, but his is a powerhouse voice.

By contrast, Natalya Romaniw captures every devastating moment of Butterfly’s transition from love-struck bride to despairing mother. Whenever the kitsch imagery threatens to overwhelm, Romaniw reminds us what’s at stake.

