🔥England’s Six Nations squad named as Harriet Millar-Mills returns but talisman Marlie Packer ruled out🔥

Wasps back-rower Harriet Millar-Mills is set to mark her return to international duty for the first time in over two years in this year’s Six Nations after being named by Simon Middeton in his 32-strong England squad for the tournament.

Millar-Mills’ career was thrown into doubt when she picked up a knee injury after last appearing for England in the 2017 Rugby World Cup final. The back-rower told Telegraph Sport earlier this month that she wanted to “actually be good at rugby again” and, since returning to club action for Giselle Mather’s side this season, has enjoyed a string of impressive performances.

But talismanic flanker Marlie Packer has been ruled out of the competition after requiring surgery for an ankle injury she sustained while in action for Saracens earlier this month.

There are also call ups for Loughborough Lightning duo Morwenna Talling and former England under-20s player Amelia Harper, the latter of whom is likely to provide fresh options for Middleton in light of Packer’s absence.

“We’ve named a squad that certainly reflects not only the immense experience in the English women’s game but also some of the outstanding young talent that we are now seeing emerge from the Tyrrells Premier 15s,” said Middleton.

“It’s great to see Harriet Millar-Mills back in the fold. Before her injuries, she was probably playing the best rugby of her life. She’s a great athlete as well as a top quality player and will add real value and quality to this group.”