🔥England's Six Nations fixture against Scotland to go ahead today at Murrayfield🔥

England Women are due to meet Scotland at Murrayfield on Monday afternoon after the match was postponed and moved from Glasgow due to Storm Ciara.

The game was due to take place at Scotstoun on Sunday but became one of a raft of sporting events to fall foul of the weather. The conditions were not expected to be as bad in Edinburgh as Glasgow.

England beat France in their opening game, while Scotland lost to Ireland.

On Sunday, Ireland — captained by Ciara Griffin — beat Wales in shocking conditions in Dublin, but were forced to apologise for cold showers in the visiting changing room. Irish Rugby took to Twitter to say sorry for “an issue with the water heater”.

“Every effort was made to resolve the problem,” the statement said.

Wales fly-half Robyn Wilkins said: “The girls are a bit disappointed with cold showers in the dressing room.”

Ireland had secured a bonus point after 42 minutes through tries from Beibhinn Parsons, Cliodhna Moloney, Lauren Delany and Linda Djougang.