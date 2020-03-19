🔥England Women's team offered coronavirus advice after two members of staff go into self-isolation🔥

England Women’s players and staff have been offered reassurances and advice after two members of staff went into self-isolation.

The Football Association confirmed that the two members of staff affected are following public health guidance after meeting JFA chief Kozo Tashima, who has since tested positive for coronavirus.

None of Phil Neville’s squad or staff which travelled to the SheBelieves Cup in the United States earlier this month is currently displaying symptoms.

“We have every confidence that no player or member of the coaching staff was at any time in direct contact with the JFA president during the tournament,” read an FA statement.

“He had, however, been in contact with two FA staff members who are currently asymptomatic and will be following the public health guidance to self-isolate for 14 days.

“The health and safety of all staff and players under our care is our top priority and our medical team has today contacted all those involved in the recent tournament to offer reassurance and advice.

“At present, no-one associated with the England Women’s senior team is displaying symptoms of Covid-19.”

The news came as world football’s governing body Fifa announced the establishment of a working group to address the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the game including the international fixture calendar and contracts, many of which are due to expire on June 30.​

