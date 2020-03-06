🔥England vs Wales: Topsy Ojo on key battles that could decide Six Nations clash at Twickenham🔥

England and Wales go head to head this weekend in round four of the 2020 Six Nations.

The hosts are playing their last match at the competition for a while after the forthcoming trip to Italy was postponed due to the coronavirus oubreak, while Wayne Pivac’s men are looking to avoid a third successive defeat following a disappointing defence of their Grand Slam title.

Here, former England wing and Standard Sport columnist Topsy Ojo examines the key battles and where the fixture is likely to be won and lost…

In Pictures | Six Nations 2020, round three | 22/02/2020

Key battles

Dan Biggar vs George Ford

The controller: George Ford faces a tough battle against Dan Biggar (Getty Images)

Biggar sets the tone in terms of his physicality and there aren’t many 10s who are better at regathering their own kicks.

Coming into Twickenham you need to be abrasive and Biggar will want to run the show.

In contrast you’ve got Ford, who had an armchair ride at fly-half against Ireland. He was able to pull the strings from deep.

You’ve got the aggressor versus the controller and it’s all about who gets the upper hand.

The back-row tussle

Return: Josh Navidi is back in the Wales pack (AFP via Getty Images)

In the no8 slot we’ve got Tom Curry versus Josh Navidi, so you’ve got two out-and-out fetchers playing there. That’ll be an interesting battle and it’s about how both teams use their back row.

They’ll all need to carry, but they’ve not got typical no8s. With no Toby Faletau for Wales and no Billy Vunipola for England, everyone will be asked to help out.

Wales will know they need to slow England down at the breakdown.

Anthony Watson vs Liam Williams

On the wing: Anthony Watson has recovered from a calf injury (Getty Images)

The fact these guys are both fit and straight back into their teams shows their quality. It’ll be a great head-to-head battle.

Williams being on the wing means Wales essentially have two full-backs out there to nullify Ford’s kicking game.

As for Watson, he is someone who just gets you on your feet when he’s on the ball. Jonathan Joseph can feel hard done by being left out, but it just highlights Anthony’s quality.

Where the game will be won and lost

The breakdown

Key role: Wales openside Justin Tipuric (Getty Images)

If Wales are analysing England and looking at the Ireland game, they’ll realise they need to slow England’s attack down.

Having two 7s on the pitch with Justin Tipuric and Navidi shows their intent and says they want to disrupt England at the breakdown.

For England, it is about getting quick ball and doing to Wales what France did – get ultra quick ball so you can move them around and pick them apart.

If England get off to a flyer like they did against Ireland then it is going to be a difficult afternoon for Wales trying to stop them securing the Triple Crown.

Topsy Ojo was speaking on behalf of TM Lewin. He can be followed on Twitter and Instagram using the handle @topsy_ojo.