🔥England trade handshakes for fist bumps amid coronavirus outbreak as they depart for Sri Lanka tour🔥

Joe Root has outlined the precautions taken by England players as they embark upon their latest Test tour amid the coronavirus outbreak, including swapping handshakes for fist bumps.

Chris Silverwood’s side departed for Sri Lanka on Monday night, where they will play two warm-up matches against a Sri Lanka Board President’s XI before Tests in Galle and Colombo.

England saw their squad decimated by illness during the recent tour of South Africa and they are now following medical advice amid the outbreak of coronavirus that has killed more than 3,000 people worldwide.

The confirmed number of cases in the UK now stands at 39.

“After the illnesses that swept through the squad in South Africa, we are well aware of the importance of keeping contact to a minimum,” Root said.

“We’ve been given some really sound and sensible advice from our medical team to help prevent spreading germs and bacteria.

“We are not shaking hands with each other using instead the well-established fist bump and we are washing hands regularly and wiping down surfaces using the antibacterial wipes and gels we’ve been given in our immunity packs.”

England will play the first of their two practice matches from Saturday before the first Test begins on March 19. The second Test takes place from March 27.

Sri Lanka confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the country in January, but Root expects the tour to go on as planned.

“There is no suggestion that the tour will be affected. But, of course, it is an evolving situation so we are in regular contact with the authorities and will proceed as advised,” he added.

Additional reporting by Reuters.