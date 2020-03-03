🔥England to handle India in Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals as hosts Australia meet South Africa🔥

england-to-handle-india-in-women&apos;s-t20-world-cup-semi-finals-as-hosts-australia-meet-south-africa

England Women will take on India for a location in the T20 World Cup Final, it’s been confirmed.

The line-up for the semi-finals of your competition was officially ratified on Tuesday after South Africa’s final Group B match against West Indies in Sydney was abandoned because of rain.

That result means they finish as group winners before England, who booked their spot within the last four with a 47-run make an impression on West Indies on Sunday.

That they had already bounced back from an opening six-wicket defeat to South Africa by beating Thailand and Pakistan.

2018-runners-up England – tournament winners in 2009 on home soil – now face a semi-final showdown against Group A winners India, who’ve won all of these matches at the planet Cup up to now.

Hosts and four-time champions Australia, meanwhile, face South Africa next.

Meg Lanning’s side will undoubtedly be minus the world’s top-ranked all-rounder in Ellyse Perry, who has been eliminated for the rest of the planet Cup with a hamstring injury sustained through the crucial victory over New Zealand on Monday.

Unbeaten Group A winners India now stand in England’s path (AFP via Getty Images)

England vs India will need put on Thursday (March 5) at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with a start time of 4am GMT.

Australia and South Africa are because of meet later that same day, with the ultimate occurring at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday (March 8).

