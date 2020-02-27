🔥England to face Tonga at Twickenham as 2020 autumn international fixtures finalised🔥

England have finalised their autumn fixture schedule for 2020, with Tonga set to pay a rare visit to Twickenham.

The clash on November 21 represents the first time that the two nations have met outside of a World Cup campaign, with England having beaten Tonga at both the 1999 and 2007 tournaments.

Eddie Jones’ side kicked off their run to the final in Japan in October with a dominant but hard-fought 35-3 victory over the Pacific Islanders that saw Manu Tuilagi notch a brace before further tries from hookers Jamie George and Luke Cowan-Dickie and 15 points from the boot of captain Owen Farrell.

That meeting with Tonga is sandwiched between matches against another 2019 World Cup pool opponent in Argentina and familiar rivals Australia, whom England memorably defeated 40-16 in the quarter-finals.

The opening contest of the series on November 7 sees New Zealand head to Twickenham looking to avenge their bruising 19-7 semi-final defeat in Yokohama.

England are currently in the midst of their latest Six Nations campaign and followed an opening loss to France in Paris with successive wins over Scotland and Ireland.

They face Wales at home next weekend before travelling to Rome for their final match which has been subject to concern due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in Italy.

England’s 2020 autumn international fixtures (all times GMT)

November 7, 5:30pm – New Zealand (H)

November 14, 8pm – Argentina (H)

November 21, 3:15pm – Tonga (H)

November 28, 3:15pm – Australia (H)

The fixture between Ireland and the winless Azzurri in Dublin on March 7 has already been postponed.

England – who take on the Barbarians on June 21 – are also due to return to Japan for a two-Test summer international series in July, with games in Oita (July 4) and Kobe (July 11).