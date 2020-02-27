🔥England star Nat Sciver: I wanted to be aggressive but was happy to play second fiddle to Heather Knight🔥

It was brilliant to get our first win of the T20 World Cup against Thailand on Wednesday, but we have to back it up in our two key games for qualification, against Pakistan on Friday and West Indies on Sunday.

It is proving to be a great tournament with some interesting results that are capturing the attention of the public here in Australia, which is great to see.

After our defeat to South Africa on Sunday, it was really pleasing to put in a strong performance against Thailand. It is sometimes difficult when you have not played against a team before.

Obviously, we did our analysis and watched their previous game closely, but you never quite know what to expect.

After they made a strong start, luckily our captain Heather Knight and I were able to build a big partnership to set up a good win.

We have been consistent throughout the tour with the ball so it was great to continue that.

With both the openers gone for ducks, Heather and I just tried to soak up some pressure before being able to accelerate.

There was quite a strong wind across the ground and I had a large temptation to whack it to the legside, but the captain kept me in check.

It was the same against South Africa, where it became clear early on that, with wickets falling, I would need to bat through the innings, so I was resisting some urges there, too.

My mum even said, “Oh, she’s become so sensible!”, which made me feel old.

Sciver and Heather Knight teamed up for the highest partnership in T20 World Cup history (AFP via Getty Images)

I’ve just been doing what’s required for the team, so digging in against South Africa and then playing second fiddle to Heather against Thailand.

I’ll get my chance to be aggressive at some stage, but I’m feeling in good form and am glad to have made two fifties.

It was great to be out there with Heather when she made her first T20 century. I was there with her when she made her first ODI hundred at the 2017 World Cup, too.

She has been batting brilliantly on this tour. All four of her T20 scores of more than 50 have come at the Manuka Oval in Canberra — which makes it a very convenient venue for Friday’s game, and we are trying to arrange for all future women’s T20s to take place there, including the World Cup Final.

We’ve just got to let Katy Perry, who is due to sing at it, to agree!

England face Pakistan and the West Indies next (Getty Images)

Heather is batting with great intent, which is what we want to do against all teams.

Pakistan are a real force now and will be a tricky proposition. There’s an air of familiarity as we played against them in Malaysia before Christmas and they came up with a few new things so we have to adapt quickly and use that experience.

Hopefully, we can secure two wins and qualification for the semi-finals and then the final. Being at the MCG, hopefully in front of a bumper crowd, makes it especially exciting.

The atmosphere at Lord’s three years ago was incredible and we want another taste.