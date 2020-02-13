🔥England star Manu Tuilagi on course for Six Nations return against Ireland after groin injury🔥

England are set to be boosted by the return of Manu Tuilagi in their Six Nations meeting with Ireland next weekend.

The Leicester Tigers centre – a hugely valued physical presence and ball carrier in midfield – missed Saturday’s 13-6 Calcutta Cup victory over Scotland at a blustery Murrayfield due to a groin problem that led to his early withdrawal in the opening defeat to France in Paris.

Fears over the severity of the injury were subsequently allayed by an MRI scan that showed only a slight low grade adductor strain.

Tuilagi was replaced at outside centre by Jonathan Joseph for the remainder of the clash with France and against Scotland before joining his team-mates to undergo rehabilitation at a three-day training camp held in Kensington, central London.

Head coach Eddie Jones provided a positive update on the 28-year-old’s recovery on Thursday as attentions turn to the visit of Ireland to Twickenham on February 23.

“Manu is looking very good,” Jones said. “Very promising. He should be in full training by the start of next week.”

Tuilagi struck up a crucial midfield partnership with Henry Slade in 2019, but the latter has not played for England since the World Cup Final defeat to South Africa after fracturing his ankle on club duty for Exeter against Leicester Tigers in December.

Slade was expected to make his return for the Chiefs in their Premiership match against Gloucester on Friday night, before joining Tuilagi to continue his rehabilitation with England.

And while he further stepped up his return bid on Thursday, it remains to be seen if Slade will be fit enough to play any part against Ireland.

“Henry Slade ran today and we’ve yet to get a medical report,” Jones said. “It’s definitely promising but too early to say whether he will be all right for Ireland or not.”