🔥England star Lucy Bronze withdraws from SheBelieves Cup squad with calf injury🔥

England Women will be without key defender Lucy Bronze for their SheBelieves Cup title defence in the United States next month.

The reigning Uefa Player of the Year – who plays her club football at Lyon – has withdrawn from Phil Neville’s travelling party for the tournament due to a calf injury and will remain in France for treatment.

Replacing Bronze in the Lionesses’ experimental squad is uncapped 21-year-old North Carolina Tar Heels forward Alessia Russo, with the University of South Carolina’s Anna Patten promoted from the Under-21 squad to serve as a training player with the senior team.

Bronze tweeted: “Disappointed not to be fit for camp. But a good opportunity for some new faces. Good luck ladies.

“Haven’t missed a single camp and been present at every single game for the past 5 years. Gonna have massive FOMO next week.”

England kick off their SheBelieves Cup campaign against world champions the USA in Orlando on March 6, before facing Japan at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey two days later.

They then take on Spain in Frisco, Texas on March 11.