🔥England set for potential Six Nations boost as Henry Slade eyes return from fractured ankle🔥

Henry Slade is hoping to give England a Six Nations boost by returning to action this weekend.

The centre has been out injured since December after fracturing his ankle during Exeter’s victory over Leicester at ­Welford Road.

The injury has forced Slade, who was a regular for England under Eddie Jones in 2019, to miss the start of this year’s Six Nations Championship.

However, the 26-year-old returned to training last week and is hoping to return to action on Friday, when the Chiefs face west ­country rivals Gloucester.

“I am getting there,” Slade told Standard Sport. “I was back in training on Thursday last week for the first day.

“It has taken a bit longer than I was first anticipating, but it is getting there now. I am nearly there.

“Hopefully, I will be back in the next week or two and be playing. We’ve got a game this week for Exeter, so potentially that one, but if not then I guess the week after.

“But I will be aiming for this week.”

Should he return to action this week, Slade would have an outside chance of featuring against Ireland on February 23.

So far, he has been forced to watch ­England from the sidelines and admits it has been frustrating and he is eager to be involved again.

Slade – seen here in action during the World Cup Final – has missed the start of the Six Nations (Getty Images)

“It was a disappointing result in France. The first half obviously hurt us, but I think the boys came back really well in the second half,” Slade said.

“You never know, that [bonus] point could be crucial at the end. It is frustrating all the time watching on the weekends and I am trying as hard as I can now to get back fit and to give myself a shot of being involved.”

England will also be hoping to have good news regarding the fitness of Anthony Watson this week. The full-back missed Saturday’s win over Scotland after suffering a setback in his recovery from a calf injury.

Centre Manu Tuilagi, who sustained a groin injury during England’s defeat in Paris, will also be assessed.

Henry Slade was speaking on behalf of the Dexcom G6 [continuous glucose monitoring system]. It delivers glucose level readings every five minutes to help manage his type 1 diabetes.