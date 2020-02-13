🔥England rule Anthony Watson out of Six Nations clash with Ireland due to calf injury🔥

England will remain without Anthony Watson for their Six Nations clash against Ireland on February 23, head coach Eddie Jones has confirmed.

The versatile Bath back looked set to start at 15 during the tournament opener against France in Paris earlier this month, only to be sidelined by a calf injury.

There were then hopes that Watson might return to fitness for the Calcutta Cup meeting with Scotland last weekend, but he ended up missing the 13-6 victory at a stormy Murrayfield.

Yesterday, Watson was omitted from a 25-man squad selected to attend a three-day training camp in Kensington, central London.

The Six Nations takes a break this weekend before England welcome Andy Farrell’s unbeaten Ireland to Twickenham.

“Anthony Watson is still a couple of weeks away,” Jones told the media on Thursday.

