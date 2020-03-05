england-rugby-team-vs-wales:-anthony-watson-and-mark-wilson-return-for-six-nations-clash

England rugby team vs Wales: Anthony Watson and Mark Wilson return for Six Nations clash

John koli0

Anthony Watson and Mark Wilson have both been brought back into the England XV for the first time since the World Cup. 

Eddie Jones has names the pair among Saturday’s starters for the Six Nations meeting with Wales at Twickenham.

More follows

