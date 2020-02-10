🔥England ride out Storm Ciara to get foothold in Six Nations as Furbank and Curry stand out in poor conditions🔥

Saturday’s game at Murrayfield was the sort that prompts as much debate over a move to a summer rugby season and the installation of more roofs as the match itself.

At times, those 80 minutes felt as long as the nine-hour journey south from Edinburgh that Storm Ciara forced on many fans on Sunday.

When a proud man of the Borders like Stuart Hogg says those were the most extreme conditions he has ever played in, you listen. It was not a classic spectacle, but was fun in its own way, with elite players rendered helpless as the ball slipped further from their control, whether off their boot or from their hands.

Matt Dawson played 77 Tests and believes this was such a one-off that England should not even bother to watch the game back.

All that matters is that they won; take four points and get home.

Of course, it is not quite as simple as that. Eddie Jones will have learnt plenty about his side in Edinburgh. England took a while — not for the first time — to adapt to their conditions, but got there in the end. For that, George Ford and Jamie George, ever-more conspicuous leaders, deserve credit. There were strong performances across the pack.

Jones’s selection, showing five changes from the defeat in Paris, caught the eye. But two choices he stuck with — when many would not have — were vindicated. George Furbank endured a tough debut in difficult conditions in Paris. In an exposed position, the weather was filthy, the crowd partisan and the opposition inspired.

Had Anthony Watson been available, Furbank might not have travelled to Edinburgh. Jones could have moved Elliot Daly back to No15 and removed Furbank from the line of fire in Edinburgh, where he knew the weather would be even worse.

But he picked him and endorsed him strongly in public. At Murrayfield, there was one early fumble, but Furbank was terrific thereafter in desperate conditions. It is clear that Jones has something to work with. So, too, Tom Curry as a No8. Jones makes no bones about the fact that Curry is learning to play another new position on the job.

He is asking a lot of a 21-year-old with just 21 caps, but feels it will be worth it in the long run. Many, not least Curry’s director of rugby at Sale, Steve Diamond, have been left perplexed by the move. Alex Dombrandt and Sam Simmonds have the right to be a little miffed, too.

But Curry was back to his old self on Saturday. He is looking bulkier, more like a No8, and is learning rapidly — not least by badgering Billy Vunipola for advice while he recovers from his broken arm. “Obviously he’s a lot heavier but you have the classic laws of No8 that he is able to fill that I might be missing,” said Curry. “He has been brilliant for me.”

(Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images)

Curry was marauding around like he did in the World Cup, producing big tackles and turnovers, but also showed better understanding of his new position, both positionally, his communication with his scrum-half and at the base of the scrum. “I am still learning,” he said. “A good step forward, but things to improve upon.

Two rounds in is always the perfect time to take stock in a Championship season and you can learn everything you need to know about England’s campaign using the most basic statistics available: a seven-point defeat, a seven-point win, 30 points scored and 30 points conceded.

Ellis Genge, brilliant off the bench in Edinburgh, had a decent swipe at England’s critics last week and he is certainly right that they did not suddenly become a bad team.

(Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

But Ben Youngs, who is unbeaten in 10 meetings with Scotland and was also excellent late on, seemed to have a better understanding of that reaction: “When you do what we have done, the expectation is high, it’s always going to be there”.

The win over New Zealand in Yokohama is the standard set by England.

Having ridden Storm Ciara, there is reason to believe the wind is with England. They have home games coming up, against Ireland and Wales, then finish in Rome. The slippiest section of their season has passed.

England will prepare in London this week and, by the time Jones picks his team to face Ireland, he should have more options in his backline.

There was great optimism that Manu Tuilagi’s groin injury would only keep him out for one game, and only a delay in recovering from his calf issue prevented Anthony Watson facing Scotland. Both should be back.

Henry Slade could be, too, following his broken ankle. He is back in training and Exeter face Gloucester on Friday night, so perhaps a run-out there could lead to a place on the bench at Twickenham.

It was not pretty, but Murrayfield gave England a foothold in this Championship. Now it is time to kick on.