🔥England recall Ben Foakes and Keaton Jennings to Test squad for Sri Lanka tour🔥

England have recalled Ben Foakes and Keaton Jennings to their squad for the two-Test tour of Sri Lanka next month, also retaining Jos Buttler ahead of the rested Jonny Bairstow.

The selection panel, led by Ed Smith, have named a 16-man travelling party.

In addition to Bairstow dropping out of the squad that toured South Africa, Moeen Ali continues his self-imposed Test exile, and James Anderson is rested despite appearing to make himself available this weekend and being considered in a player-coach role.

Anderson, 37, has picked up injuries in two of his last three Tests and is being conserved for the home summer.

Stuart Broad will tour, however, despite the expectation being that there will be little in the pitches for seam bowlers in Galle and Colombo. Mark Wood is selected after a fine tour of South Africa, but Jofra Archer is injured.

Without Moeen, who has been mismanaged over the last six months, and Adil Rashid, who has a chronic shoulder issue, the only remaining member of the successful spin trio from the 2018 whitewash of Sri Lanka is Jack Leach.

He has overcome the illness that saw him sent home from South Africa and miss the Test in Hamilton before Christmas. Leach suffers from Crohn’s Disease and has had gastroenteritis and sepsis this winter.

Surrey’s Ben Foakes has also earned a Test recall (Getty Images for Surrey CCC)

Leach is joined in the squad by Dom Bess, who took a maiden five-wicket haul in Port Elizabeth, and Matt Parkinson, the uncapped leg-spinner who has been a constant on tour with England this winter.

Buttler and Joe Denly remain despite modest tours of South Africa, but will receive competition for their spots from Foakes and Jennings, two stars of the 2018 tour.

Foakes, the man of the series last year and England’s best wicketkeeper, was a logical recall, while the selectors have been weighing up whether to pick Jennings – who has a good record in Asia but an awful one in more seam-friendly conditions – since.

He looks likely to be behind Zak Crawley, Dom Sibley and Denly in the queue for the top three spots.

Bairstow was dropped for Buttler after the Ashes, but has not been afforded the opportunity to “reset” (and work on his technique), as Smith said when leaving him out of the Test tour of New Zealand.

He was selected for the low-key T20 series there, then retained as cover for the First Test, before being selected for the entire tour of South Africa.

“Jonny Bairstow has been in England squads across the three formats without a significant break,” said Smith. “This two-Test tour presents a good opportunity for Jonny to be rested.”

The tour of South Africa continues with the first of three T20s in East London on Wednesday. The Proteas welcome back fast bowler Dale Steyn.