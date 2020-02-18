🔥England prop Mako Vunipola to miss Ireland Six Nations clash for family reasons🔥

Mako Vunipola will miss England’s Six Nations meeting with Ireland on Sunday having travelled to Tonga for family reasons.

On Tuesday, Eddie Jones named a 33-man squad to train at England’s Pennyhill Park base ahead of the game at Twickenham this weekend.

This will be England’s first home fixture of the campaign, having lost to France and beaten Scotland on the road so far.

Bath’s Beno Obano, 25, replaces Vunipola, who has been competing with Ellis Genge and Joe Marler at loosehead.

Vunipola started at Murrayfield but was left out on the opening weekend in Paris.

Obano has trained with England before – notably when picking up a career-threatening knee injury in 2018 – but is one of five uncapped players in the squad.

Vunipola’s brother, no8 Billy, has been ruled out of the whole campaign with a broken arm.

Jones has resisted other changes, but Manu Tuilagi (groin) and Henry Slade (ankle) remain in contention to return from injury.

Bath prop Beno Obano has been added to England’s training squad (Getty Images)

Anthony Watson (calf) remains sidelined, but hopes to return against Wales at Twickenham on March 7.

Tuilagi limped off after 15 minutes against France but Slade has not played a game this year.

Lock Courtney Lawes returns having been granted rest by Jones during the Kensington training camp last week, while his Northampton team-mate Alex Mitchell, a scrum-half, remains with the squad as an apprentice player.

Luke Cowan-Dickie, who was withdrawn from the Scotland match because his partner went into labour, returns.

England are set to trim the squad to 25 on Thursday and name their final 23 on Friday.

On Saturday, Wales host France and Scotland play Italy in Rome.