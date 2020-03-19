🔥England players who could benefit from no Euros this summer – and those who could break through by next year🔥

Uefa this week confirmed that amid the coronavirus pandemic, it had made the decision to postpone this summer’s European Championship by 12 months.

What was set to be a spectacular summer for football, with the final culminating at Wembley Stadium on July 12, has been put on hold at great financial cost to Uefa and those who were set to host matches.

It was, of course, the only decision which could be made in such unprecedented times, though that does not lessen the impact for many.

If there is a silver lining, it comes in the form of hope for those players that perhaps would not have quite been ready for a shot at a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad this time around.

With that in mind, Standard Sport have picked through those who – with another 12 months under their belts – could force their way back into the England manager’s plans or claim a spot for the first time.

Goalkeepers

Sheffield United’s Dean Henderson, on loan from Manchester United, has been a shining light for Chris Wilder’s side this season, resulting in calls for him to oust Jordan Pickford as Southgate’s No1.

(REUTERS)

Before the postponement of the tournament, the main arguments against such a move were the lack of time for him to bed into the role between now and the start of the group stages, as well as perhaps his distribution not being at the same level.

Pickford himself, who – it must be said – has never let England down, has made a string of high profile errors with Everton this season and is coming under increasing pressure. Another 12 months could see Henderson turn the heat up another few notches.

Pickford, of course, has another year to cement his place and defy critics, while the likes of Nick Pope, Tom Heaton – who has missed most of the season through injury, and Alex McCarthy will all feel they have a chance with another year to go.

Defenders

While the public are wrestling over toilet roll and hand sanitiser, Southgate has spent the last year or so stockpiling right-backs.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kieran Trippier having kept Kyle Walker out of the more recent squads, any young player with designs on claiming a spot will have to have a truly sensational year. Reece James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will both be confident, but they face quite the battle to oust Liverpool’s full-back.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Elsewhere at the back there are plenty of positions up for grabs. Left-back looked to be sorted six months ago, but Ben Chillwell’s dip in form has opened up the debate once more. Luke Shaw has been impressing once more, while at Tottenham, Ryan Sessegnon will now have another year to break into Jose Mourinho’s side and make his own case for inclusion.

Honourable mentions go to Brandon Williams and Bukayo Saka, though it may come too soon for them.

In the heart of defence, there are chances a plenty. Harry Maguire and Joe Gomez would be the likely pair right now, but over the coming 12 months John Stones will hope to find some form again while Chelsea’s Fikayo Tomori – who made his debut against Kosovo in November – will hope to mount a charge.

(Getty Images)

Midfield

The calls for Phil Foden to be included in Southgate’s senior squad started as early as the buildup to the Russia World Cup in 2018.

His game time at Manchester City has been restricted under Pep Guardiola due to the presence of two generation-defining talents in David Silva and Kevin de Bruyne. With the former moving on at the end of this season – whenever that may be – Foden will have a full Premier League campaign to show Southgate exactly what he can do on a consistent basis.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Dele Alli has not been in an England squad since the Nations League in June 2019 thanks to injury and poor form, however, his performances improved towards the end of Mauricio Pochettino’s reign and following the arrival of Jose Mourinho at Spurs.

He will hope for a solid season to regain his place, though there will be plenty of pressure from both Jack Grealish and James Maddison for a similar position.

Strikers

Perhaps the biggest silver lining for England is that Harry Kane will not have to rush back from a long-term layoff following hamstring surgery and into a major tournament.

Injuries have hampered his preparations for international duty going into the last two summers, and while he is back training on his own at Spurs, there would have been further question marks this time around.

(PA)

The postponement has come at a gutting time for Southampton’s Danny Ings who had been enjoying a resurgent, injury free, season on the south coast.

However, the extra year has afforded fine chances to Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin – who has bagged eight goals in 12 games under Carlo Ancelotti – and Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood who has burst onto the scene in some fashion under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.