🔥England player ratings vs Wales: Manu Tuilagi display soured by red card as Anthony Watson shines on return🔥

England battled to a dramatic 33-30 victory over Wales on Saturday to clinch a Six Nations Triple Crown.

A hectic contest at Twickenham was certainly not short on drama, with the hosts hanging on to clinch a third successive victory despite being reduced to 13 men late on.

Eddie Jones’ England scored three tries through Anthony Watson, Elliot Daly and Manu Tuilagi, but then saw the latter sent off for a shoulder-first hit on George North.

A Justin Tipuric brace gave Wales hope, but they eventually had to settle for a losing bonus point courtesy of Dan Biggar’s last-gasp score.

Standard Sport rugby correspondent Will Macpherson was at Twickenham to cast an eye over England’s performance…

Backs

15) Elliot Daly: 7

Spent most of the game on the wing, with Henry Slade on at full-back. Took his try very well and performed solidly.

14) Anthony Watson: 8

Scoring return: Anthony Watson (PA)

A lovely finish early on his return to the side for the first time since the World Cup, and was on super form throughout in defence and attack. A real joy to see.

13) Manu Tuilagi: 7

Some huge early hits, and ever more influential as the focal point in attack. But his copybook was blotted by a late red card. Could have no complaints, and did not.

Becomes the first English player sent off in the Championship, and first to score and be sent off in the same game for any team.

12) Owen Farrell: 6

Flawless kicking: Owen Farrell (PA)

Passed 900 points for England in a flawless performance from the tee. Early indiscipline gifted Wales their first three points.

11) Jonny May: 5

Little to say – May lasted just eight minutes before going off for a head injury assessment. Made a solid start to the game before being replaced by Slade.

10) George Ford: 7

Ran the show very nicely from fly-half and his passing was crisp.

9) Ben Youngs: 7

A couple of dodgy box-kicks, but a fine contribution for Watson’s early score.

Forwards

1) Joe Marler: 8

Controversial: Joe Marler (Action Images via Reuters)

It will be his fondle of Alun Wyn Jones that grabs the headlines, but put in a very fine performance, winning two penalties at the scrum.

2) Jamie George: 7

First lineout was messy, but very solid thereafter. Charged around with ball in hand, which is always fun to watch. Luke Cowan-Dickie, as ever, made an impact off the bench.

3) Kyle Sinckler: 8

Part of a massive effort at the scrum, and a big tackle count. He will have enjoyed this plenty, given what happened in Cardiff last year.

4) Maro Itoje: 8

Menace: Maro Itoje (Getty Images)

An utter menace – again. Lolloping run into Welsh territory early on, and defended brilliantly.

5) George Kruis: 8

Had a super 57 minutes on the field. Huge at the set-piece, as ever, but his kicking game has improved no end in 13 days too. Could be his final game for England if he moves to Japan.

6) Courtney Lawes: 8

Not as conspicuous as he was against Ireland, but mighty impressive again. 20 successful tackles, and carried well too.

7) Mark Wilson: 8

Big effort: Mark Wilson (Action Images via Reuters)

Put himself about in a big way on his return to the side. A massive effort in the tackle area. Sam Underhill was missed, but not too much.

8) Tom Curry: 8

Getting the hang of this no8 business. Made 22 tackles (missing none), carried hard and fielded kick-offs well. Just a damn good player.

Selected subs

Henry Slade: 7

Reliable: Henry Slade (PA)

Admitted this week that he doesn’t much like playing full-back, but was forced into a 72-minute shift there by May’s injury. Added plenty, and Jones was full of praise for him.

Ellis Genge: 5

Came on, but only briefly. Was sin-binned after referee Ben O’Keeffe lost his patience with England’s persistent offending.

Joe Launchbury: 7

Found time, in a shift lasting just over 20 minutes, to make 11 tackles.