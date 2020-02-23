🔥England player ratings vs Ireland: Courtney Lawes and Maro Itoje outstanding in Six Nations triumph🔥

England remain in the hunt for their first Six Nations title since 2017 following an impressive win over Ireland on Sunday.

First-half tries from George Ford and Elliot Daly set Eddie Jones’ side on their way to victory at Twickenham, while Luke Cowan-Dickie added a third after the interval either side of scores from Ireland duo Robbie Henshaw and Andrew Porter.

A second successive triumph saw England move second in the standings behind unbeaten France, who remain the only team still able to claim a Grand Slam in 2020.

England can also complete the Triple Crown with a home victory over Wales on March 7.

Will Macpherson was at Twickenham to cast an eye over England’s performance…

Backs

15) Elliot Daly: 8

Back in form: Elliot Daly (Getty Images)

Back at full-back, and had a superb first half. Outstanding finish for his try and just so much more conspicuous as a playmaker than in the opening two games, where he was quietly tucked away on the wing.

14) Jonny May: 7

Part of a very strong effort under the high ball.

13) Manu Tuilagi: 8

Brings so much to England’s game. Carried well, solid in defence and scared Ireland. Kept up his record of six wins from six against Ireland.

12) Owen Farrell: 7

A little tetchy in his dealings with the referee, but managed the game well. Kicking was flawless, and ran the defence very well.

Superb: Jonathan Joseph (PA)

11) Jonathan Joseph: 8

Led England out on his 50th cap, but this was his first start on the wing. A selection gamble from Jones that paid off handsomely: Joseph was superb.

10) George Ford: 8

One wayward kick that flew backwards notwithstanding, Ford was superb. Scored England’s first try, made the second and just kept them ticking.

9) Ben Youngs: 8

Became England’s second most-capped player on his 100th appearance. He has been terrific since dropping to the bench at Murrayfield, with a lovely opportunistic nudge through leading to Ford’s try.

Forwards

Dominant: Joe Marler (Getty Images)

1) Joe Marler: 8

Sporting a new close-cropped look, but was his old self – solid at scrum time, and very chatty with the referee. Good shift complemented by Ellis Genge’s excellent cameo off the bench.

2) Jamie George: 7

Missed one lineout but part of a big forward effort and found work in the wide channels too. His 80-minute partnership with Luke Cowan-Dickie is a very good one.

3) Kyle Sinckler: 7

Some neat hands in midfield, and a big shift at scrum time.

4) Maro Itoje: 9

Menace: Maro Itoje (Action Images via Reuters)

An outstanding “spoiling” performance. Made 18 tackles, produced a sensational strip on Dave Kilcoyne, and a helpful charge down too. Just a total menace.

5) George Kruis: 7

Looked surprised to be withdrawn in the last quarter after a solid performance. Gave away a couple of penalties.

6) Courtney Lawes: 9

Big shift: Man of the match Courtney Lawes (Getty Images)

The focal point of England’s lineout, with the first seven all fired towards him. Put in a big shift with ball in hand, too.

7) Sam Underhill: 8

Made 21 tackles, more than anyone else, and played the full 80 minutes too. A quietly impressive performance.

8) Tom Curry: 7

Has started popping up in the loose, and looks more at home at no8 with every passing minute.