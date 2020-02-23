england-player-ratings-vs-ireland:-courtney-lawes-and-maro-itoje-outstanding-in-six-nations-triumph

🔥England player ratings vs Ireland: Courtney Lawes and Maro Itoje outstanding in Six Nations triumph🔥

News
John koli0

England remain in the hunt for their first Six Nations title since 2017 following an impressive win over Ireland on Sunday.

First-half tries from George Ford and Elliot Daly set Eddie Jones’ side on their way to victory at Twickenham, while Luke Cowan-Dickie added a third after the interval either side of scores from Ireland duo Robbie Henshaw and Andrew Porter.

A second successive triumph saw England move second in the standings behind unbeaten France, who remain the only team still able to claim a Grand Slam in 2020.

England can also complete the Triple Crown with a home victory over Wales on March 7.

Will Macpherson was at Twickenham to cast an eye over England’s performance…

Backs

15) Elliot Daly: 8

Back in form: Elliot Daly (Getty Images)

Back at full-back, and had a superb first half. Outstanding finish for his try and just so much more conspicuous as a playmaker than in the opening two games, where he was quietly tucked away on the wing.

14) Jonny May: 7

Part of a very strong effort under the high ball. 

13) Manu Tuilagi: 8

Brings so much to England’s game. Carried well, solid in defence and scared Ireland. Kept up his record of six wins from six against Ireland. 

12) Owen Farrell: 7

A little tetchy in his dealings with the referee, but managed the game well. Kicking was flawless, and ran the defence very well.

Superb: Jonathan Joseph (PA)

11) Jonathan Joseph: 8

Led England out on his 50th cap, but this was his first start on the wing. A selection gamble from Jones that paid off handsomely: Joseph was superb. 

10) George Ford: 8

One wayward kick that flew backwards notwithstanding, Ford was superb. Scored England’s first try, made the second and just kept them ticking.

9) Ben Youngs: 8

Became England’s second most-capped player on his 100th appearance. He has been terrific since dropping to the bench at Murrayfield, with a lovely opportunistic nudge through leading to Ford’s try.

Forwards

Dominant: Joe Marler (Getty Images)

1) Joe Marler: 8

Sporting a new close-cropped look, but was his old self – solid at scrum time, and very chatty with the referee. Good shift complemented by Ellis Genge’s excellent cameo off the bench. 

2) Jamie George: 7

Missed one lineout but part of a big forward effort and found work in the wide channels too. His 80-minute partnership with Luke Cowan-Dickie is a very good one. 

3) Kyle Sinckler: 7

Some neat hands in midfield, and a big shift at scrum time. 

4) Maro Itoje: 9

Menace: Maro Itoje (Action Images via Reuters)

An outstanding “spoiling” performance. Made 18 tackles, produced a sensational strip on Dave Kilcoyne, and a helpful charge down too. Just a total menace.

5) George Kruis: 7

Looked surprised to be withdrawn in the last quarter after a solid performance. Gave away a couple of penalties.

6) Courtney Lawes: 9

Big shift: Man of the match Courtney Lawes (Getty Images)

The focal point of England’s lineout, with the first seven all fired towards him. Put in a big shift with ball in hand, too. 

7) Sam Underhill: 8

Made 21 tackles, more than anyone else, and played the full 80 minutes too. A quietly impressive performance.

8) Tom Curry: 7

Has started popping up in the loose, and looks more at home at no8 with every passing minute.

Related Posts

athletic-bilbao-vs-granada-preview:-copa-del-rey-semi-final-prediction,-live-stream,-team-news,-betting-odds

🔥Athletic Bilbao vs Granada preview: Copa del Rey semi-final prediction, live stream, team news, betting odds🔥

John koli
u.s-defense-secretary-to-world-leaders:-china-is-pentagon’s-“top-concern”

🔥U.S defense secretary to world leaders: China is Pentagon’s “top concern”🔥

mariya smith
trump-to-propose-cuts-in-foreign-aid-and-social-safety-nets-in-budget-:officials

Trump to propose cuts in foreign aid and social safety nets in budget :officials

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *