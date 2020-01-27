🔥England player ratings from emphatic series victory over South Africa🔥

England beat South Africa by 191 runs in the fourth Test at the Wanderers to wrap up a 3-1 series victory.

Joe Root’s side lost the opening Test by more than 100 runs but bounced back with emphatic wins in Cape Town, Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg.

The tour saw the emergence of some talented youngsters including Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley and Dom Bess, while the influential Root, Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad continued to impress.

Here, Metro.co.uk rates the performance of every member of England’s squad during the four-match series in South Africa.

Dom Sibley – 8

Only failed to pass 25 once in seven innings and notched up his maiden Test century in Cape Town. Shared opening partnerships of 70, 107 and 56 alongside Zak Crawley, providing a platform for the team and seeing off the new ball. Not the most aesthetically pleasing player in the world – although his drives and cuts often earn plaudits from the commentary box – but has an effective technique and approach.

Zak Crawley – 7

Made the most of his opportunity after replacing the injured Rory Burns in the final three Tests. Failed to produce a genuinely match-defining innings but improved every time he came out to bat, with his fluent and assured 66 in Johannesburg the highlight, and showed why he is so highly rated by Kent and England. Also impressed in the field, taking three memorable catches, including a superb grab off the bowling of Ben Stokes in England’s series-levelling win in Cape Town.

Rory Burns – 6

Narrowly missed out on a third Test century in the opening match before a football injury in Cape Town ended his series. Will also miss the tour to Sri Lanka. Has watched Sibley and Crawley impress in his absence but will certainly come back into the side. There are members at Surrey that view him as a future England captain and it’s not difficult to see why.

Joe Denly – 5

Averaged exactly 30 with the bat, with a top-score of 50. By no means an embarrassing return and he soaked up a number of balls at the start of the series to frustrate South Africa, but not good enough for a Test No 3. Should get another chance in Sri Lanka but needs a substantial score to keep the doubters at bay. Chipped in with two wickets in Cape Town but fell behind Joe Root in the part-time spinner pecking order by the end of the series.

Joe Root – 8

This is far from a vintage South African side but England’s captain deserves huge credit for marshaling a fairly young group – six of the 16 players who featured are under 24 – and leading them to victory. Also showed good consistency with the bat – scoring three fifties in seven innings – without passing 61.

Ben Stokes – 9

Brilliant performances in the second and third Test were bookended by more subdued displays in Centurion and Johannesburg. His spell in the final session in Cape Town was incredible, and he made what looked like an effortless century in the next match. Become just the seventh player – and second Englishman – to score 4,000 runs and take 100 wickets in Test cricket. Finished the series as the third leading run-scorer and also chipped in with eight wickets despite only bowling 62 overs across the five matches.

Ollie Pope – 10

England’s brightest talent since Joe Root. Missed the opening match due to illness but made up for lost time during the rest of the series, scoring 266 runs at an average of 89. Made what will be the first of many Test centuries in Port Elizabeth and also contributed in the field with a number of impressive catches at short leg. His position in the order has been debated but England should leave him alone at least until the next Ashes series.

Jonny Bairstow – 3

Fell cheaply in both innings in his one appearance. Has the talent and determination to make a Test revival but the stunning emergence of Ollie Pope has made that more unlikely. Still, losing his status as a Test player would not be the end of the world. He remains a white-ball gun and a World Cup winner, after all.

Jos Buttler – 4

Another player whose Test career is heading in the wrong direction. Failed to pass 30 in seven innings and received some criticism for his wicket-keeping. Looked increasingly jaded and may be tempted to give up Test cricket altogether. Focusing on the shorter formats may in fact be beneficial for one of England’s greatest white-ball players.

Chris Woakes – 6

Only made one appearance but still managed to make an impact, with three wickets in the final Test. Produced a brilliant spell in Johannesburg to remind England fans of his ability. A difficult player to leave out at home in the summer.

Sam Curran – 6

Found conditions a little tricky but still chipped in with vital wickets and runs, with a four-fer in Centurion and scores of 44 and 35 in the final two matches. Will be a more potent force at home.

Dom Bess – 7

Did his England prospects no harm by bowling well in Cape Town and superbly in Port Elizabeth, where he claimed his maiden Test five-wicket haul. Somewhat unluckily left out of the series finale. Will be dismayed by his batting contributions, having scored just one run in his three innings.

Mark Wood – 9

One of the highlights of the tour, despite only featuring in the last two matches. Bowled much better than his figures suggest in the third Test, and got his rewards in the series finale with nine scalps. Charged in for his team all day, clocking speeds of around 95mph. Stay fit and he can emerge as one of the best fast bowlers in the world. Also surprised South Africa with the bat, scoring 95 runs from 74 balls in his three innings. A revelation.

Stuart Broad – 7

Led the attack superbly and finished the series as the joint-second leading wicket-taker. May not tour Sri Lanka but England should consider bringing him along in a coaching capacity. All going well, he will surpass 500 Test wickets this summer.

Jofra Archer – 6

Took six wickets in the Boxing Day Test – including a third five-wicket haul in his eighth Test appearance – before missing the final three matches through injury. Has seen his fast-bowling rivals flourish in his absence but a long and fruitful international career still awaits.

James Anderson – 7

Understandably looked a little rusty in Centurion, where he made his first England appearance in four months, but showed his full repertoire of skills in Cape Town, claiming figures of 7/63 in the match. The repetitiveness of his injuries are becoming a concern but there’s plenty of life in the old dog yet.





