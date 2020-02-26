🔥England options boosted for Wales Six Nations clash as Anthony Watson and Mark Wilson join training camp🔥

Eddie Jones welcomed Mark ­Wilson and Anthony Watson back to England’s squad at a training camp in Oxford as they prepare for the Six Nations home clash against Wales.

Wilson and Watson have played no part in the campaign so far, but are named in a group of 25 for the camp.

They are joined by Alex Mitchell, the Northampton scrum-half who is again named by Jones as an apprentice, and his club-mate George Furbank.

Saints full-back Furbank played his first two Tests in the opening rounds of the Championship — against France and Scotland — but was left out against Ireland on Sunday because he was “not quite right” with a “long-term groin and hip issue”.

Strangely, he was named as a travelling reserve for that game but this time, he is in camp to help him rehabilitate.

A couple of young players have dropped out of the squad, with Saracens back-rower Ben Earl and Bath tighthead prop Will Stuart returning to their clubs to get some game time.

Lewis Ludlam, who head coach Jones said had “flattened out” after a fine start to his career, is selected in in Earl’s absence, while Exeter’s Harry Williams returns as Kyle Sinckler’s understudy in the front row.

Sale loanee Mark Wilson has also played no part in the Six Nations thus far (Getty Images)

Mako Vunipola remains in Tonga and unavailable for selection due to a family issue, while Luke Cowan-Dickie is also not included for family reasons. He missed England’s win at Murrayfield on February 8 after his partner gave birth to their first child.

The returns of Wilson and Watson provide Jones with more good news, though, after the fine win over Ireland.

Wilson underwent knee surgery after returning from the World Cup in Japan, but has recovered and played the last three matches for Sale, where he is on loan from relegated Newcastle.

He gives England another option at no8, where Tom Curry has moved from flanker to deputise for the injured Billy Vunipola, who has joined his brother in Tonga.

Bath utility back Watson has been in the squad this campaign, but a calf injury has ruled him out of all three matches so far.

With Jack Nowell and Joe Cokanasiga also injured, Jonathan Joseph was called upon to play on the left wing against Ireland, where he did a fine job.