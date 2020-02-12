🔥England offered Six Nations boost as Manu Tuilagi and Henry Slade join camp for rehabilitation🔥

Henry Slade and Manu Tuilagi are stepping up their hopes of returning for England against Ireland by joining the squad’s three-day training camp for rehabilitation.

The two centres, who were a key cog of Eddie Jones’ England side in 2019, have been battling injury so far this year.

Tuilagi was forced off during England’s opening Six Nations defeat to France and has not played since.

Slade, meanwhile, has not featured since December after suffering a fractured ankle while playing for Exeter Chiefs against Leicester Tigers.

Both are keen to return to international duty and will step up their respective recoveries by joining England’s camp for the next three days.

The Six Nations takes a break this weekend before England face Ireland on February 23, but Jones has called a three-day training camp in Kensington, central London.

The Australian announced his squad on Wednesday morning and has recalled 25 players to take part in the sessions over the coming days.

Slade and Tuilagi are outside of that 25, but the fact they have been called into camp for rehabilitation suggests they have an outside chance of facing Ireland.

Jones otherwise named a largely expected squad on Wednesday morning as he stays loyal to the players who have featured in the Six Nations so far.

One player who has been given a rest, however, is lock Courtney Lawes, while there was also no inclusion for Anthony Watson.

The full-back has been struggling with a calf injury that forced him to miss Saturday win’s over Scotland, but he hopes to return later in the Six Nations.