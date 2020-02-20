🔥England No8 Tom Curry is facing toughest test as Irish plan to rain down the high stuff🔥

As Ciara, then Dennis became household names, the weather has dominated the agenda this month, across the UK and in rugby.

Wind and rain battered the Premiership last weekend and it has had a major bearing on England’s Six Nations campaign. Paris was too ­slippery for England to handle, Edinburgh so sodden that all plans were blown away.

Tom Curry spoke for a nation when he said that “everyone wishes” that they could be treated to a dry day this weekend. The forecast is better, but we should still expect some grease on the ball at Twickenham on Sunday.

Curry, the converted No8, has become one of those expected to roam the backfield and, therefore, one of those most affected by the wind and the rain.

Against Ireland, with the accuracy of Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton’s kicking game and the brilliant chase of their back three, not least Andrew Conway, the airways and the backfield are always a key battleground.

Sexton was brilliant at Twickenham two years ago and Conway arrives off his best Test yet.

But look at England’s personnel and you sense that Ireland might double down on that tactic.

Without Anthony Watson and Jack Nowell (and, to a lesser extent, Joe Cokanasiga), England are a little undermanned in the back three.

George Furbank is a rookie full-back, while Elliot Daly’s struggles under the high ball at No15 saw him moved to the wing, and we can expect him to be targeted once again, assuming he is selected ahead of the uncapped Ollie Thorley. The 23-year-old Gloucester man is a greater presence under the high ball, but would also be remorselessly targeted by Sexton’s dangerous cross kicking.

And then there is Curry, who is more at home in close quarters than wide expanses, but feels he is settling into his role.

“There’s nothing too dissimilar from what I’ve done before, apart from maybe at the base of the scrum and finding myself in the ­backfield a bit more,” he said. “It’s not like you’re going from Earth to Mars, you might be 15metres away from where you usually are.”

Speaking of the scrum, in Murray, Ireland have an experienced and intelligent scrum-half who will ensure this is Curry’s sternest test to date.

Under the high ball, England head coach Eddie Jones does not foresee a problem. “We back our back three in that area against any team,” he said. “We’ve got some good players there. That’s an area we pride ourselves on being pretty good, so we are not afraid of a contest there.”

Jones also pointed to Jonny May’s improvement.

“He’s a guy who has a continual desire to be better. He’s one of the most dedicated players I’ve coached. He’s so focused on getting better. He’s not only improved his speed, he’s improved his ability to catch in the air and he continue to get better. We haven’t seen the best of him yet. That’s the most exciting thing.”

Jones subscribes to the popular theory that other sports Irish players are exposed to growing up helps their rugby development.

When asked for a reason for their quality under the high ball, he said: “Probably from the age of five playing Gaelic football. They develop skills from an early age to be good in that area.”

Ireland have spent the week ­pushing the idea of national identity, inviting U2’s Bono and Paul O’Connell in to speak about Irishness. Do not be surprised if they return to their roots tactically this weekend, too, and ­pepper England with high balls.