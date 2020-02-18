🔥England name West Ham's Grace Fisk in squad for SheBelieves Cup but injured Beth Mead misses out🔥

West Ham’s Grace Fisk has been included in a youthful Lionesses squad for the SheBelieves Cup in the USA next month.

England Women will face 2019 World Cup winners USA, Japan and Spain in the four-team round-robin tournament between March 5-11.

Arsenal midfielder Jordan Nobbs has also been included after missing the World Cup over the summer, but club team-mate Beth Mead is omitted due to an injury suffered during the 3-2 win over Liverpool on Thursday.

Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps also misses out on the 23-player squad, while Lionesses boss Phil Neville – who is looking ahead to Euro 2021 on home soil – hands call-ups to two uncapped players in 22-year-old defender Fisk and Sandy MacIver of Everton.

Chelsea striker Beth England also makes the cut after scoring 18 goals in 20 appearances at club level this term.

Arsenal striker Beth Mead is a high-profile absentee due to injury (Getty Images)

Neville said: “We are focusing on developing the incredible young talent we have.

He added: “It is a blow with Beth [Mead]. I think Beth has been in the best form of her career this season.

“I knew as soon as she went down, the clash of knees, something wasn’t right.”

England won the invitational SheBelievesCup for the first time in 2019 with victory over Japan in Tampa.

England Women squad for SheBelieves Cup

Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Toni Duggan (Atletico Madrid), Beth England (Chelsea), Grace Fisk (West Ham), Alex Greenwood (Lyon), Lauren Hemp (Manchester United), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Chloe Kelly (Everton), Sandy MacIver (Everton), Abbie McManus (Manchester United), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Lyon), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Carly Telford (Chelsea), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Ellen White (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal).

