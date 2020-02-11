🔥England must find a way to manage Jofra Archer after injury, says South Africa bowler Dale Steyn🔥

Dale Steyn has hailed the “amazing” talent of Jofra Archer, but told England they need to work out a way to keep him fit after the fast bowler was last week ruled out for three months with a fractured elbow.

As the former world no1 bowler for eight successive years in his career, the South African is as good a judge as anyone about the art of fast bowling.

The 36-year-old, who will make his international return after 11 months against England in Wednesday’s first T20 at Buffalo Park, East London, said of Archer: “I love him.

“A good friend of mine is brother of Mark Davis [the former Sussex coach] and a couple of years ago he told me that I had to watch this guy because he is amazing.

“I saw him bowl two balls in the county circuit and I said this guy is going to be great. World Cup winner already. The rest is history. Pity about his elbow but that’s fast bowling.

“You will get an injury every now and then. He is phenomenal, he is great.”

Asked how he thought England should handle the 24-year-old, Steyn said: “It boils down to man-management, having good conversations with him and seeing where he is at and what he wants to do.

“He is still learning and has to bowl enough to get his body strong. But the most important thing is people want to see him on the park.

International return | Dale Steyn (Getty Images)

“You have to keep him on the park and they have to work out how to do that.

“They have to work out something for him. He is new into the system and it will take the odd injury to work it out but they will get there.”