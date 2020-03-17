🔥England men's team face long wait for football as FA battles coronavirus fallout🔥

Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham fears the England men’s team could face almost ten months without a fixture as the game reorganises itself in response to the coronavirus.

UEFA announced the postponement of Euro 2020 until the summer of 2021 with the emphasis now on European leagues finishing their domestic campaigns in the coming months, once the Covid-19 spread subsides.

Medical advice from government advisers suggest the peak is still several weeks away, placing pressure on national associations to complete the existing schedule before June 30, when player contracts expire or roll on to what would be the 2020-21 season.

The European leagues have committed to finding a solution that meets that deadline, even although UEFA have pencilled in the Europa League Final for June 24 and the Champions League Final six days later, in addition to claiming the March internationals could also be played that month.

However, Bullingham cast doubt on the feasibility of rearranging friendlies against Denmark and Italy which were originally due to take place in late March.

“UEFA talked this morning about the March window moving to June,” he said in a telephone conference call with selected journalists.

“Clearly, June looks like a challenging date right now but we just don’t know. We have just got to continue to map out every different alternative. If it didn’t happen in June, the next game would be September from a men’s point of view.”

England are due to play Iceland and Denmark in early September, nine months and 19 days after signing off in November 2019 with a 4-0 win in Kosovo.

“I was actually at St George’s Park yesterday when Boris, the Prime Minister, came on the news,” said Bullingham.

“I was with [England boss] Gareth [Southgate] and the technical team. Absolutely, we are living in unprecedented times and there are much more important things going on that football. But clearly whether you are an age-group coach or an elite level coach, this is not anything you would have planned or have wanted.

“From Gareth’s point-of-view, he is very supportive of the changes we are making giving the events that are happening right now. From a technical point-of-view, I don’t think we are in a very different place than anybody else. Nobody wants there to be a huge gap in the season, but we are where we are. In terms of the team, we are a relatively young team so it is not as though we see many changes in the team, but that will be up to Gareth to decide.”

After Barnet announced 60 employees would be made redundant as the financial impact of the coronavirus is felt, Bullingham admitted a number of lower-league clubs could find the coming weeks tough and insisted the FA themselves would also not be immune.

“There are some clubs particularly at the lower end of the pyramid that are going to struggle,” he added.

“I think there are many different businesses that are going to struggle over the next few weeks and months, I think we are having lots of conversations with both government and other football stakeholders about that. From our point of view we’re a not-for-profit; clearly the money we raise goes back into the game, we are definitely going to take a big financial hit, and we will therefore be able to put less back into the game at all levels.

“There are regular conversations going on, this is one of many different topics on the agenda obviously, but it’s also a big topic for government, government have repeatedly asked us to keep them informed of clubs that are having financial difficulties. It’s an issue for government and the football family, and I can’t go into any more details at the moment.”