🔥England losing Eoin Morgan experience would have been tragic, says head coach Chris ­Silverwood🔥

England head coach Chris ­Silverwood admits it would have been “tragic” had white-ball captain Eoin Morgan retired following last summer’s World Cup win, after he led the T20 team to a stunning chase of 223 in Sunday’s series decider against South Africa.

Morgan considered walking away from the international game after ­leading England to their memorable triumph in the 50-over World Cup last summer. However, after much contemplation, he decided to stay on.

Morgan will be 34 by the time this year’s T20 World Cup starts in Australia in October, but his performance here on Sunday, hitting a brilliant 57 in 22 balls to inspire England to a 2-1 series win, showed he is still at the peak of his powers.

The successful run-chase was the fourth highest in international T20 history, while Morgan — who hit seven sixes as he pulverised South Africa’s bowlers — equalled his own 21-ball record for the fastest half-­century for an England player in the format.

Asked about Morgan’s decision to stay on as captain, Silverwood said: “I’m obviously very glad. He’s got so much experience and he’s a fine player. To lose him would have been tragic, really.

Chris Silverwood is glad Morgan did not choose to retire after England’s 50-over World Cup win (Getty Images)

“He’s got the bit between his teeth, as we’ve seen. He’s got the ability to stay cool under pressure, to methodically break the scoreboard down, take risks when it’s applicable and guide us home as he has done. It’s super to have him.”

Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow both hit quick-fire half-centuries to lay the groundwork for Morgan’s blitz once their captain came to the crease in the 13th over, with England needing 83 from 45 balls to win.

That they did it with five deliveries to spare was a statement of intent ahead of this autumn’s World Cup in Australia, where they will be confident of becoming the first country to hold both the 50-over and T20 world titles at the same time.

The first two matches of this series had seen thrilling final-ball finishes, with England losing the opener in East London by one run before coming back to win the second in Durban by just ­two runs.

“Obviously, it leaves us in a good place,” Silverwood said. “We’ve played some really good cricket, and the ­competition as a whole has been highly pressurised. For us to get over the line in the way we have, we’ll draw a lot of confidence from that.

“It’s just a continual building process leading up to that World Cup, but what we’re achieving; we’re seeing we’re getting better all the time, every game we play the guys are pulling together and getting better at what they do. It’s left us in a confident space.”

England’s players were on Monday fined 20 per cent of their match fee for a slow over rate at Centurion, with Morgan pleading guilty to the offence.

Yet, even that could do little to dampen the optimism surrounding a 2-1 series win that sees England rise above India to third in the T20 world rankings.