🔥England looking quids in after Manu Tuilagi rejected Racing 92's millions🔥

A year ago, Manu Tuilagi was weighing up whether to end his England career to move to Racing 92, who were offering him £2.5million across three years.

Tuilagi visited their lavish Parisian training base and Eddie Jones claimed he had been given some gentle ribbing in England camp. “We just have fun about it,” said Jones. “Give him baguettes, croissants, wear berets.”

Tuilagi’s injury record was horrendous and, at 27, a big-money move abroad after the World Cup would have been perfectly understandable. But he chose to stay with Leicester and England, and — staying fit and playing some of the best rugby of his career — all three parties are reaping the rewards now.

Since returning to the England side last February in Dublin, there have been some memorable days for the national team and Tuilagi has been at the heart of every single one.

In 13 months, Tuilagi has played 15 Tests. His previous 15 Tests had taken him six years to accrue as the injuries added up. England could not replace a presence like him; Ben Te’o had stepped in occasionally, but was a pale imitation of Tuilagi. Matt Proudfoot, England’s new forwards coach, put it yesterday: “My family came to watch the Ireland game and I said, ‘Who is your favourite player?’ They all said No13. I said, ‘Yup, he’s that type of player’.”

England are at their best when their big ball carriers — and Tuilagi is among the biggest — get into the game early. They need the same to be true against Wales at Twickenham on Saturday. Henry Slade, with whom he has struck up a fine partnership in the centre, describes the “massive lift” that brings.

“He is an incredible carrier which is something we look for a lot,” he said. “When Manu gets us over the gainline, it’s great to see. He is always getting up from the breakdown with a smile on his face. It is nice to be with him when he is doing that.”

Not only is Tuilagi is a key player for England but, as a mellowing senior statesman, he is a key figure in camp, too. A mentor to younger players, but also a coffee aficionado (like Elliot Daly, he brings his industrial Espresso machine into camp) and games obsessive. First, he was thrashing his team-mates at pool. Now, it is chess, which he took up during the World Cup and is now “obsessed with”.

Slade says Tuilagi gave him a “rude awakening” on the couple of occasions he has played, each of which lasted “about 30 seconds”.

Slade puts his finger on Tuilagi’s addictive personality: “Once he starts something he wants to be really good at it and he has put a lot of hours into it”. The man himself is delighted with the call he made 12 months ago. “I definitely made the right decision,” he says. “I have loved it. I still love playing for my club even though we are not in a good position at the moment it will come.”

England, no doubt, are even happier with that decision, as there is no one quite like Manu.