🔥England Lionesses aiming to get public 'back on side' at SheBelieves Cup🔥

England defender Millie Bright has admitted the Lionesses are aiming to get the public “back on side” at the SheBelieves Cup, which kicks-off against the USA in Orlando on Thursday night.

Phil Neville’s side have failed to build on the momentum of their run to the World Cup semi-finals, where they were beaten by Thursday’s ­opponents, after winning just twice in six matches since the summer tournament.

They return stateside as the SheBelieves holders and will also face Japan on Sunday and Spain on Wednesday in the four-team tournament.

Chelsea centre-half Bright said: “We want to impress and get people back on side. Some people might have floated. We had a good tournament in France. We didn’t win but there were some real positives to take.

“It’s been a rocky road since — that’s football. A lot of changes, players in and out — that’s not making excuses, that’s part of the journey.

“We just have to keep proving to ourselves and the fans that we’re going to bounce back and we’ll be flying again.

“It’s hard coming off the back of a tournament. You have little blips and performances have been as we wanted. All we can is keep training hard and make sure we put things right, starting with the SheBelieves.”

The US have brought their A-team, barring ­pregnant forward Alex Morgan, while Neville has named a youthful squad, including uncapped trio Grace Fisk, Sandy MacIver and ­Alessia Russo.