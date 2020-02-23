🔥England keep Six Nations title hopes alive with convincing win over Ireland at Twickenham🔥
England kept their Six Nations title hopes alive with a convincing victory over Ireland at Twickenham as many home fans got a first glimpse of Eddie Jones’s side in the flesh since their run to the World Cup final in Japan.
George Ford, Elliot Daly and Luke Cowan-Dickie crossed the whitewash as the Red Rose sealed a 24-12 win in south-west London to deny the Irish the triple crown.
More follows
