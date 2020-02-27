🔥England hooker Jamie George relishing battle with 'tough-as-nails' Luke Cowan-Dickie🔥

Jamie George believes Luke Cowan-Dickie is applying as much pressure on his status as England’s starting hooker as he himself did to Dylan Hartley three years ago.

George sat on the bench for 19 England Tests before he made a first start in the autumn series of 2017.

Eventually the 29-year-old – who made three Test starts for the Lions before starting for England – displaced Hartley, who has since retired through injury.

George also experienced a similar situation at club level with Saracens, who had the Springbok pair Schalk Brits and John Smit when he was a youngster.

Cowan-Dickie has become a terrific “finisher” for Eddie Jones’s team, scoring six tries in his last 12 Tests and improving his all-round game.

“Certainly there are parallels there,” said George of his situation with Hartley. “He is playing brilliantly at the minute and he has done for a while now.

“The way he’s played for Exeter has been incredibly impressive. He’s an impressive character, tough as they come.

“People sometimes look at just try-scoring. He’s worked incredibly hard on improving his set-piece; he’s one of the best set-piece hookers around at the minute, tough-as-nails.”

When Cowan-Dickie was unavailable against Scotland because his partner was giving birth to their first child, George was required to the full 80 minutes. He believes that the pair are driving each other on to improve.

“The competition we have is pretty big, but we are also genuine mates, we try and make each other better,” he said.

“I think him playing so well is putting pressure on me, but I am enjoying that because it means I’ve constantly got to try and improve as well.

“We are both relishing the opportunity and enjoying the fact that we are pushing each other. Ultimately that will benefit the team the most.”