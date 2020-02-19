🔥England have quality to cope with Mako Vunipola absence against Ireland, insists Eddie Jones🔥

Eddie Jones says having Joe Marler and Ellis Genge means England can recover from the “disappointing” loss of Mako Vunipola against Ireland in the Six Nations on Sunday.

Vunipola has travelled to Tonga with his injured brother Billy for family reasons. Marler is likely to replace him in the mo1 jersey with Genge, who scored the match-winning try against Scotland, on the bench.

“He’s a quality player but we are lucky we are blessed with two outstanding loosehead props in Joe Marler and Ellis Genge, so we can recover the loss of Mako,” said Jones. “But it’s disappointing to lose him.”

Jones said that Manu Tuilagi is “in contention” for selection this weekend after missing the game against Scotland with a groin injury.

“Manu trained fully today so should be in contention. It’s good to have a quality player back,” added Jones.

“We’ve got to monitor Henry Slade’s progress. [He’s got a] positive chance. He’s a quality player and gives us more options.”

England only have one new injury concern, with Exeter centre Ollie Devoto — who was named on the bench for the first two games — pulling out of training on Wednesday morning with a back injury.

“He pulled up a bit sore so we are not sure about him,” said Jones. “We are assessing his back now.”

The Australian coach would not be drawn on Wales forward coach Jonathan Humphreys’ suggestion that Ireland scrummage illegally.

“The scrum is a place for the dark arts,” he said.

“What one person sees as right, another person sees as wrong.

“Wales are entitled to their opinion, we will formulate ours and let the referee decide on the day.”