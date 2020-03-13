England’s March internationals against Italy and Denmark at Wembley have been postponed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

A joint statement from the FA, Premier League, EFL, FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship on Friday confirmed that all professional football in England will be suspended until April 3 at least.

The Government advised against the suspension of major sporting events to halt the spread of the disease on Thursday, but emergency meetings were called after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for Covid-19.

In line with government advice, fixtures had been set to go ahead as planned this weekend, though at international level there were already concerns within the FA around facing Italy, one of the nations worst-hit by the outbreak, while the Danish FA yesterday announced all football in the country had been postponed until March 29.

“The FA, Premier League, EFL and FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England until Friday 3 April at the earliest,” the FA said in a statement.

“This action, which will be kept under constant review, has been taken due to the increasing numbers of clubs taking steps to isolate their players and staff because of the Covid-19 virus.

“It will also apply to all England team fixtures at every level and all FA competitions including the Emirates FA Cup and the Women’s FA Cup, along with academy and youth-team matches.

“The decision is being made purely on the number of cases requiring self-isolation and the impact on facilities. Given the steps being taken across clubs, there is no alternative but for today’s action. However, all parties are committed at this time to trying to complete this season’s domestic fixture programme and are liaising to establish appropriate options to do so.

“We are liaising with the National League pyramids (men’s and women’s) and will continue to offer guidance and support. Any decision to continue playing or to postpone their respective competitions is a matter for each league as autonomous bodies within the game.

“With respect to the senior men’s fixtures against Italy and Denmark at Wembley Stadium, refunds will be processed to all ticket buyers within 14 working days. ”

Chelsea confirmed on Friday morning that England international Callum Hudson-Odoi had tested positive for the virus and was self-isolating, while more than 100 members of staff at Arsenal are taking the same measure.

Uefa have called a meeting on Tuesday to discuss postponing Euro 2020, seven games from which – including the final and both semi-finals – are set to be held at Wembley.

