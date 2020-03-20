🔥England football team doctor Rob Chakraverty quits following Mo Farah controversy🔥

The England team doctor Rob Chakraverty has resigned from his role at the Football Association following a spell of damning media coverage.

Chakraverty, who has been lead doctor with the FA since 2016, had come under pressure following revelations about his time at UK Athletics (UKA), when he was involved in a controversial procedure on four-time Olympic gold medallist Mo Farah.

Chakraverty was also accused of prescribing a dangerously high dose of a legal substance to former former British middle distance runner Emma Jackson.

He told the BBC: “The time is now right to step away from this role and seek new challenges.”

While working for AKA, Chakraverty gave Farah an infusion of the legal supplement L-Carnitine before the 2014 London Marathon, but failed to record the levels.

Farah went on to set an English record marathon time but initially denied receiving the injections during an interview with the United States Anti-Doping Agency in July 2015.

BBC’s Panorama last month revealed he then backtracked, after speaking with UK Athletics head of distance running, Barry Fudge, telling investigators he had forgotten about the injections before the London Marathon in 2014.

While there is no evidence of wrongdoing by Chakraverty, the use of L-Carnitine has become hugely controversial and the procedure contributed to a four-year ban for Farah’s former coach, Alberto Salazar, for a breach of doping regulations.

Chakraverty is thought to be standing down to avoid the allegations impacting on Gareth Southgate’s national team, while the FA insist he was under no pressure to quit.

In a statement today Chakraverty said: “It has been a privilege to work as the Lead Doctor to the England men’s senior team since joining The FA in 2016.

“The team and players have been wonderful to work with and the memories of what we achieved together at the World Cup two years ago will stay with me forever. The time is now right to step away from this role and seek new challenges enabling my successor to establish themselves into the team before the next tournament.

“I would like to thank my colleagues and the players for their support and wish them every success in achieving their goals in the tournaments to come.”

An FA spokesperson said: “The FA can confirm Dr Rob Chakraverty is to stand down from his role with the England senior men’s team.

“We would like to offer our sincere thanks to Rob, not just for his part in the team’s progress since 2016 but also in sharing his expertise across the wider medical department. We wish him every success for the future. A decision regarding his replacement will be made ahead of the next England camp, whenever scheduled.”