🔥England eliminated from Women's T20 World Cup following semi-final washout against India🔥

England have been eliminated from the Women’s T20 World Cup without a ball being bowled.

Their semi-final match with India was disrupted by heavy rain at the Sydney Cricket Ground with conditions eventually forcing organisers to abandon the match.

In the absence of a reserve day, England were eliminated by virtue of India progressing to the knockout stages as Group A winners – with England finishing as runners up in Group B.

“A gutting way for our T20 World Cup journey to end,” England Cricket tweeted.

The result sees India qualify for the first time for the tournament’s final, where they will meet either Australia or South Africa. The latter will progress if the match is washed out.

Earlier, former England captain Charlotte Edwards said it would be “totally unfair” for rain to decide who progressed to the final.

She called for a review into the rule that allows group winners to go through in case of bad weather.

“England will be kicking themselves they didn’t top the group,” Edwards told Sky Sports News. “It’s going to be a disappointing day tomorrow for all involved.

“It has to be looked at in my opinion. This is a massive event for all of the players.”

Additional reporting from Press Association