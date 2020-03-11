🔥England cricketers told to avoid autographs and selfies with fans on Sri Lanka tour as coronavirus precaution🔥

England’s cricketers have been asked not to sign autographs or pose for selfies with fans on their current tour of Sri Lanka due to fears over the spread of coronavirus.

The ECB issued a “coronavirus update” which urged all England fans travelling to Sri Lanka to maintain good hygiene on the trip.

There has so far been just two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Sri Lanka, but England are taking no chances.

The statement said England had “put in place several precautions, leading to a number of normal activities being cancelled for the foreseeable future.”

Handshakes have been replaced by fist bumps and now “players and staff have been asked to avoid any unnecessary public engagements, and temporarily avoid casual supporter interaction such as selfies or autographs”

The statement read: “Whilst we acknowledge that this will be disappointing for some supporters, we stress that this a measure to protect the ongoing wellbeing of the England Test squad and is a decision which has not been taken lightly.”